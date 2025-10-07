CJI attacker remains remorseless, says he was guided by ‘divine force’

Rakesh Kishore, the 72-year-old lawyer who attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai in the Supreme Court on Monday, has said he has “no remorse” for his act even as his family has strongly condemned him for it. Kishore’s family members expressed anger and embarrassment over his actions. (HT Photo)

Kishore told HT that he was “ready to face jail” and insisted he was not affiliated with any political party. “It would have been better if I was in jail. My family is very unhappy with what I did. They are unable to understand,” he said.

The incident occurred around 11.35am during proceedings in Court No. 1, when Kishore allegedly tried to remove his shoe and throw it toward the CJI. Security personnel quickly restrained him and escorted him out. When court officials sought directions, CJI Gavai reportedly told them to “just ignore” the episode, asking that Kishore be warned and let go.

Police officials confirmed that Kishore held valid entry credentials -- including a Bar Council of India card and a temporary Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) membership -- allowing him access to the courtroom.

Speaking from his Mayur Vihar home, Kishore made several incoherent claims, suggesting he was guided by a “divine force.” He said he was angered by remarks made by the CJI during a recent hearing related to the restoration of a beheaded Lord Vishnu idol at Khajuraho’s Javari temple in Madhya Pradesh. The CJI-led bench had refused to entertain the plea, ruling that the matter fell under the Archaeological Survey of India’s jurisdiction.

“I couldn’t sleep after that judgment,” he said. “The almighty was asking me every night how I could rest after such an insult.” Kishore added that he was further provoked after reading about the CJI’s speech in Mauritius on Friday, where Gavai said that “India’s legal system operates under the rule of law, not under the rule of bulldozer.”

Kishore, who claims to hold a PhD in medical entomology from Banaras Hindu University, also claimed that he once “consulted for the World Health Organization”, before turning to law. He claimed he was “mentally fit”.

However, members of the legal fraternity described him as a fringe figure with little involvement in the profession. “He has been a temporary member of the Supreme Court Bar Association since 2011 but barely appeared in any cases,” said SCBA joint secretary Meenesh Dubey. “To become a permanent member, one must appear in 20 cases for two consecutive years. He never met that threshold.”

Dubey, who met Kishore after the incident, said the lawyer “felt no guilt” even when told his act was indefensible. “He said he was right and refused to apologise,” Dubey said. “This seemed less about faith and more about seeking attention. It could even be a publicity stunt.”

Kishore’s family members expressed anger and embarrassment over his actions. They refused to comment publicly, but Kishore admitted that his relatives were “deeply upset”.

Following the incident, the Bar Council of India suspended Kishore’s membership. He confirmed receiving the letter but said he accepted the consequences. “I am okay with that,” he said.