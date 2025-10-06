Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Has angered every Indian’: PM Modi condemns attack on CJI over Hindu idol remark

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 06, 2025 09:00 pm IST

In a social media post, PM Narendra Modi said that he spoke to CJI BR Gavai and appreciated his calm in the face of such a situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reacted to a shoe being hurled at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai in the Supreme Court, saying that the incident “has angered every Indian”.

PM Narendra Modi(Reuters File Photo)
PM Narendra Modi(Reuters File Photo)

In a social media post, Modi said that he spoke to CJI Gavai and appreciated his calm in the face of such a situation. He also called the incident “utterly condemnable”.

“Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable. I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The incident took place earlier on Monday when a bench led by the CJI BR Gavai was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers.

The lawyer, identified as 71-year-old Rakesh Kishore, approached the dais, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it towards the judge. However, the security personnel immediately intervened and escorted him out of the court premises, preventing the attack.

As he was being taken away, the lawyer was heard shouting, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (We will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan).”

Leaders from across the political spectrum condemned the hurling of a shoe on CJI Gavai.

Reactions on Supreme Court incident

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has condemned the incident in the Supreme Court on Monday, calling for the nation to stand in solidarity with CJI BR Gavai "unitedly with a deep sense of anguish and outrage.”

“No words are adequate to condemn the attack on the Honourable Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court itself. It is an assault not just on him but on our Constitution as well. Chief Justice Gavai has been very gracious, but the nation must stand in solidarity with him unitedly with a deep sense of anguish and outrage,” Sonia Gandhi's statement read.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Has angered every Indian’: PM Modi condemns attack on CJI over Hindu idol remark
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On