‘Has angered every Indian’: PM Modi condemns attack on CJI over Hindu idol remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reacted to a shoe being hurled at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai in the Supreme Court, saying that the incident “has angered every Indian”. PM Narendra Modi(Reuters File Photo)

In a social media post, Modi said that he spoke to CJI Gavai and appreciated his calm in the face of such a situation. He also called the incident “utterly condemnable”.

“Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable. I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The incident took place earlier on Monday when a bench led by the CJI BR Gavai was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers.

The lawyer, identified as 71-year-old Rakesh Kishore, approached the dais, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it towards the judge. However, the security personnel immediately intervened and escorted him out of the court premises, preventing the attack.

As he was being taken away, the lawyer was heard shouting, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (We will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan).”

Leaders from across the political spectrum condemned the hurling of a shoe on CJI Gavai.

Reactions on Supreme Court incident

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has condemned the incident in the Supreme Court on Monday, calling for the nation to stand in solidarity with CJI BR Gavai "unitedly with a deep sense of anguish and outrage.”

“No words are adequate to condemn the attack on the Honourable Chief Justice of India in the Supreme Court itself. It is an assault not just on him but on our Constitution as well. Chief Justice Gavai has been very gracious, but the nation must stand in solidarity with him unitedly with a deep sense of anguish and outrage,” Sonia Gandhi's statement read.