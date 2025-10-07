Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Govt is ours’: Right-wing influencer Ajeet Bharti unfazed by row over his jibes at CJI BR Gavai after attack bid

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 07, 2025 08:07 pm IST

‘Govt is ours’: Right-wing influencer Ajeet Bharti after row over jibes at CJI

Right-wing influencer Ajeet Bharti appeared unfazed on Tuesday night after online chatter that he was facing police action over his comments against Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, a day after the judge faced an attack bid in the Supreme Court when a lawyer claimed he had “insulted Sanatan Dharma”.

Ajeet Bharti, a resident of Begusarai in Bihar, is no stranger to controversies over abusive and allegedly communal or casteist content on his social media platforms.(X/@ajeetbharti)
Ajeet Bharti, a resident of Begusarai in Bihar, is no stranger to controversies over abusive and allegedly communal or casteist content on his social media platforms.(X/@ajeetbharti)

Bharti made two X posts claiming that he had powers behind him.

“The government is ours; the system is ours,” Bharti posted, in Hindi. Just before that, he wrote another X post: “If the entire system were against me, I wouldn't be out and about, having coffee, roasted almonds, and cashews. The entire system is with me, that is, your system — the system of our ideas. Disagreements will continue to happen, but we are all one, have been, and will remain. I am grateful to all of you. Jai Sri Ram!”

Police in Noida denied reports that he was arrested or questioned.

Ajeet Bharti also reacted to talk of police action. “I am safe and sound. No arrest has happened, no custody. You all don't worry. This is a part of a journalist's life. The relentless thrashing of the Leftists will continue,” said the Begusarai (Bihar) native, who calls himself a media personality, journalist and author.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the political class in criticising the attack bid. He has said it “angered every Indian”.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Govt is ours’: Right-wing influencer Ajeet Bharti unfazed by row over his jibes at CJI BR Gavai after attack bid
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On