‘Govt is ours’: Right-wing influencer Ajeet Bharti unfazed by row over his jibes at CJI BR Gavai after attack bid

Right-wing influencer Ajeet Bharti appeared unfazed on Tuesday night after online chatter that he was facing police action over his comments against Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, a day after the judge faced an attack bid in the Supreme Court when a lawyer claimed he had “insulted Sanatan Dharma”. Ajeet Bharti, a resident of Begusarai in Bihar, is no stranger to controversies over abusive and allegedly communal or casteist content on his social media platforms.(X/@ajeetbharti)

Bharti made two X posts claiming that he had powers behind him.

“The government is ours; the system is ours,” Bharti posted, in Hindi. Just before that, he wrote another X post: “If the entire system were against me, I wouldn't be out and about, having coffee, roasted almonds, and cashews. The entire system is with me, that is, your system — the system of our ideas. Disagreements will continue to happen, but we are all one, have been, and will remain. I am grateful to all of you. Jai Sri Ram!”

Police in Noida denied reports that he was arrested or questioned.

Ajeet Bharti also reacted to talk of police action. “I am safe and sound. No arrest has happened, no custody. You all don't worry. This is a part of a journalist's life. The relentless thrashing of the Leftists will continue,” said the Begusarai (Bihar) native, who calls himself a media personality, journalist and author.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the political class in criticising the attack bid. He has said it “angered every Indian”.