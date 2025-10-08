Bengaluru police register FIR against lawyer Rakesh Kishore over ‘shoe attack’ on CJI

An FIR has been lodged in Bengaluru following misconduct at the Supreme Court of India, where an advocate allegedly threw a shoe towards the judges’ dais during proceedings. The FIR has been filed with the Vidhana Soudha police in Bengaluru. Lawyer Rakesh Kishore who tried to attack the CJI on October 6 in the Supreme Court, at his home in Delhi.(ANI)

According to the FIR , the incident occurred in Court Hall No. 1 of the Supreme Court in New Delhi on October 6, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The advocate, identified as Rakesh Kishore, is accused of hurling a shoe while Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinodh Chandran were presiding.

The case was registered on Tuesday evening at Vidhana Soudha Police Station based on a written complaint by Bhaktavachala, 73, President of the All India Advocates Association. “The FIR was filed as Crime Number ZERO-0001/2025, marking it as a Zero FIR since the incident occurred outside the station’s jurisdiction,” said an official in the know of the development.

The FIR cites sections 132 and 133 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, relating to assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from duty and with intent to dishonour a person.

In the complaint, the association strongly condemned the act, describing it as a “grave incident” and an affront to the dignity of the judiciary.

“When it is happened in the Highest judiciary i.e to Chief Justice of India, the act of Rakesh Kishore is not pardonable and acceptable by any section of the society. In fact the act of Rakesh Kishore is punishable,” the complaint read.

Calling it a national issue, the association urged immediate police action. “This is a grave incident to take seriously and punish the culprit in accordance with law,” it stated, adding that “the police should take immediate action and register an FIR and to arrest the accused and protect the image of the judiciary.”

Following registration, the Vidhana Soudha Police transferred the case to the Tilak Marg Police Station in New Delhi, which holds territorial jurisdiction over the Supreme Court.