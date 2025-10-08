Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengaluru police register FIR against lawyer Rakesh Kishore over ‘shoe attack’ on CJI

ByArun Dev
Updated on: Oct 08, 2025 10:53 pm IST

The FIR was registered against Rakesh Kishore under sections 132 and 133 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

An FIR has been lodged in Bengaluru following misconduct at the Supreme Court of India, where an advocate allegedly threw a shoe towards the judges’ dais during proceedings. The FIR has been filed with the Vidhana Soudha police in Bengaluru.

Lawyer Rakesh Kishore who tried to attack the CJI on October 6 in the Supreme Court, at his home in Delhi.(ANI)
Lawyer Rakesh Kishore who tried to attack the CJI on October 6 in the Supreme Court, at his home in Delhi.(ANI)

According to the FIR , the incident occurred in Court Hall No. 1 of the Supreme Court in New Delhi on October 6, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The advocate, identified as Rakesh Kishore, is accused of hurling a shoe while Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinodh Chandran were presiding.

ALSO READ | For ‘casteist’ social media posts on Chief Justice BR Gavai after attack bid, multiple FIRs in Punjab

The case was registered on Tuesday evening at Vidhana Soudha Police Station based on a written complaint by Bhaktavachala, 73, President of the All India Advocates Association. “The FIR was filed as Crime Number ZERO-0001/2025, marking it as a Zero FIR since the incident occurred outside the station’s jurisdiction,” said an official in the know of the development.

The FIR cites sections 132 and 133 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, relating to assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from duty and with intent to dishonour a person.

ALSO READ | Suspended lawyer Rakesh Kishore's big claim after ‘shoe attack’ on CJI BR Gavai: ‘When it comes to Sanatan Dharma…'

In the complaint, the association strongly condemned the act, describing it as a “grave incident” and an affront to the dignity of the judiciary.

“When it is happened in the Highest judiciary i.e to Chief Justice of India, the act of Rakesh Kishore is not pardonable and acceptable by any section of the society. In fact the act of Rakesh Kishore is punishable,” the complaint read.

Calling it a national issue, the association urged immediate police action. “This is a grave incident to take seriously and punish the culprit in accordance with law,” it stated, adding that “the police should take immediate action and register an FIR and to arrest the accused and protect the image of the judiciary.”

Following registration, the Vidhana Soudha Police transferred the case to the Tilak Marg Police Station in New Delhi, which holds territorial jurisdiction over the Supreme Court.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bengaluru police register FIR against lawyer Rakesh Kishore over ‘shoe attack’ on CJI
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On