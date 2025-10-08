Trouble for Rakesh Kishore grows after his attempt to throw shoe at Chief Justice BR Gavai

Criminal contempt action has been sought against suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai inside the Supreme Court on Monday. A letter has been sent to the Attorney General seeking permission to initiate proceedings. Advocate Rakesh Kishore tried to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice BR Gavai.(ANI)

Kishore, 71, was immediately restrained by security personnel during the incident and has since been suspended by the Bar Council of India. Speaking to ANI a day later, he said he acted out of “emotional pain” over what he called repeated judicial interference in Hindu religious matters and expressed no regret for his actions.

“No, the thing is, I was deeply hurt. On September 16, a PIL was filed in the Chief Justice’s court. Justice Gavai completely mocked it. He said, ‘Go pray to the idol, ask the idol to restore its own head,’” Kishore claimed, adding that his actions were not driven by anger but by “emotional pain” over repeated judicial interventions in Hindu practices.

Kishore, who remains unrepentant, said he had no political affiliations or criminal background. “Although I am strongly against violence, you must also consider why a non-violent, simple, honest person had to do all this. This is certainly something worth thinking about,” he said.

He alleged that the judiciary acts differently depending on the communities involved.

“When cases come up against other communities, the court takes big steps. In Haldwani, railway land is encroached upon by a specific community. When attempts were made to remove it, the Supreme Court imposed a stay three years ago, which is still in effect. Similarly, in the Nupur Sharma case, the court said, ‘You have spoiled the atmosphere.’ But whenever issues related to our Sanatan Dharma arise — whether Jallikattu, Dahi Handi, or anything else — the Supreme Court continues to pass some kind of order,” Kishore said.

He also criticised CJI Gavai’s comments during a visit to Mauritius, asking whether Uttar Pradesh’s bulldozer actions against encroachments were wrong.

“The CJI should think that when he is sitting on such a high constitutional post, he should understand the meaning of 'Milord' and uphold its dignity... I am hurt and will continue to be so,” he added.

Political reactions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly condemned the attempted attack. National spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the incident had “hurt every Indian” and was “utterly condemnable” in the context of India’s constitutional, social, and cultural traditions.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reaction, Trivedi said the PM had expressed his anger over the incident and lauded the calm and restraint shown by CJI Gavai. “It is the duty of every Indian to protect the dignity of the Constitution and its values. The way CJI Gavai exhibited patience signifies his unwavering faith in the constitutional system,” Trivedi said.

Leaders from the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), NCP-SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK and other opposition parties also condemned the incident, calling it “an assault on the Constitution” and a reflection of how “hate and fanaticism have engulfed society.”

The Opposition described the incident as a shocking breach of decorum and “a dangerous new low in India’s democratic history,” terming it an assault on both the judiciary and the Constitution.