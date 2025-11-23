Amaravati, YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of overseeing a "historic collapse in crop prices and neglecting farmers." YSRCP accuses Naidu of overseeing ‘historic collapse’ in crop prices

Reddy alleged that under Naidu’s administration, farmers have suffered steep price crashes in paddy, maize, mango, coconut and several other crops.

He claimed the situation has forced many farmers to plough back their produce due to "the lack of government support."

"I strongly condemn Naidu for presiding over a historic collapse in crop prices while refusing to even look in the direction of farmers. Because of his negligent rule, farmers were crushed by the steep fall in prices," Reddy said in a post on 'X'.

The opposition leader claimed that instead of offering support, Naidu was attempting to "divert attention with publicity initiatives" such as Raitanna Meekosam, creating an impression that "farmers themselves were responsible for their suffering."

Reddy further alleged that the chief minister spent crores on chartered flights, helicopters, foreign tours, weekend trips, legal matters, publicity activities and media outreach, while "not releasing adequate relief funds for farmers."

He alleged that despite repeated price crashes over the past 18 months, the NDA coalition government did not allocate any funds for price stabilisation and "failed to provide input subsidy or compensation during nearly 16 natural calamities that hit the state."

Reddy said YSRCP leaders visiting protesting farmers were met with false cases, and that government announcements "rarely translated into action," affecting chilli, tobacco, mango and onion growers.

He also alleged that Naidu dismantled key farmer welfare systems such as free crop insurance, Rythu Bharosa Kendras , e-Crop, the Chief Minister’s Assurance and Price Protection Programme and doorstep procurement—removing crucial safeguards for farmers.

He claimed that the pending input subsidy stands at around ₹600 crore and that free crop insurance has been discontinued.

He added that the ₹20,000 promised under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme was only partially delivered, "leaving farmers to purchase fertilisers from the black market and rely on middlemen."

He warned that farmers "will no longer tolerate deception and neglect", adding that those forced onto the streets by Naidu’s governance are prepared to hold him and the ruling party accountable for "betrayal, injustice and destruction of livelihoods."

There was no immediate response from the ruling TDP.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.