Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) alleged that its leaders and election agents were being targeted during the second phase of local body elections, claiming that party leader Satish Reddy was arrested and was taken away in a police vehicle.

YSRCP leader SV Satish Kumar Reddy (ANI)

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The party said YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy was also obstructed.

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YSRCP-supported sarpanch candidate Shabbir Valli and booth agents gathered outside Satish Reddy’s house. They said TDP supporters threatened the booth agents and stopped them from entering the polling booth.

The booth agents spoke to the media outside Satish Reddy’s house in protest, saying they had been prevented from carrying out their election duties.

Speaking to the media outside Satish Reddy's house, the booth agents protested against the alleged obstruction and said they had been prevented from performing their assigned responsibilities during the polling process.

The developments come as the second phase of local body elections commenced.

Earlier, on Friday, YSRCP leaders accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government of taking credit for social justice initiatives introduced during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

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{{^usCountry}} The leaders celebrated the 517th birth anniversary of Bhakta Kanakadasa at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli, paying floral tributes to the saint, poet and social reformer who fought untouchability and social inequality through his literary works. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The leaders celebrated the 517th birth anniversary of Bhakta Kanakadasa at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli, paying floral tributes to the saint, poet and social reformer who fought untouchability and social inequality through his literary works. {{/usCountry}}

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The leaders recalled that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy declared Kanakadasa’s birth and death anniversaries as official state observances in 2022 from Kurnool district. His government also institutionalised commemorations of Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule and Kanakadasa across government offices to inspire future generations.

The leaders said BCs, SCs, STs and minorities had rallied behind YSRCP in the local body elections despite what they described as illegal cases, intimidation and obstruction by the coalition government.

They expressed confidence in Jagan’s return to power and called upon people to uphold Kanakadasa’s vision of an egalitarian society. Several party leaders and representatives of various party wings participated in the celebrations.