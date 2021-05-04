Zoos, national parks shut as four lions test positive for Covid-19

The Union environment ministry has directed the closure of national parks and sanctuaries after four lions at the Hyderabad zoo tested positive for Covid-19, an official said.

The direction came after Hyderabad’s Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) confirmed the infection among the big cats to the ministry’s wildlife division on Monday.

Also Read | Covid-19: WHO seeks ban on sale of live wild mammals in food markets

Soumitra Dasgupta, the assistant director-general of forest (wildlife), said it is not the new mutation that has infected the lions but the old one. “We had a video conference with CCMB officials yesterday [Monday] and they confirmed the diagnosis to us. The problem is we cannot collect throat or nasal swab samples from animals. So, most probably, we will put in place a method to collect scat samples. CCMB is devising that method and guidelines.”

Dasgupta said all wildlife wardens have been asked to be alert.