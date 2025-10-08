Zubeen Garg case: Who are the five people to have been arrested for singer's death

As the probe into the tragic death of popular singer Zubeen Garg progresses, the special investigation team (SIT) of the Assam police has arrested a police officer and a close relative of Zubeen Garg in connection with the case. Late singer Zubeen Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, centre in white, is being produced at a court after his arrest in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month.(PTI)

The latest to be taken into custody is Sandipan Garg, a police officer and a cousin of Zubeen Garg, weeks after the singer's death in Singapore in a swimming incident on September 19.

Sandipan Garg is an Assam Police Service officer currently serving as deputy superintendent (law and order) for Kamrup district. The CJM (Kamrup-Metropolitan) district has sent Sandipan Garg to seven days of police custody.

With the latest arrest, the SIT of the Assam Police have so far arrested five people in connection with the case. Here is a list of people who have been arrested so far.

Sandipan Garg

Sandipan Garg, a cousin of Zubeen Garg, had visited Singapore along with the singer and was present at the time of his death. A court in Assam has sent Sandipan Garg to seven days in police custody.

He was earlier questioned for four days before the authorities decided to arrest him. Sandipan is the son of Garg’s paternal uncle.

Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta

Earlier this month, the SIT arrested Shyamkanu Mahanata, the chief organiser of North East India Festival and Siddharth Sharma, the manager of singer Zubeen Garg, in connection with the case.

Assam Police has invoked murder charges against Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with the death of the singer. The two were arrested in Delhi last week and brought to Guwahati.--Mahanata was arrested in Delhi airport-Sharma arrested in Gurgaon

The police said Sharma and Mahanta were booked under various sections of the BNS for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence.

Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta

Two others to have been arrested in the case includes, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, a fellow musician and bandmate, and Amritprabha Mahanta, a co-singer. Both were present at the location where Garg collapsed.

Goswami and Mahanta were arrested last week in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last month. Shakharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta were called for interrogation during the day and later arrested.

Zubeen Garg's death

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19. He was set to perform at the North-East Festival on September 20 – an event showcasing the cultural heritage of Northeast India.

Assam Police has formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.