Survivor Season 50 celebrities: Jimmy Fallon, MrBeast, Zac Brown, Billie Eilish; what roles do they have?

The Survivor Season 50 trailer just dropped after Season 49 came to a fruitful conclusion and fans can't keep calm as the show has teased several celebrities. While some were seen in the short clip itself, others were name-dropped. Jimmy Fallon, MrBeast, and Billie Eilish are among the celebrities whose names have been mentioned in the Survivor Season 50 teaser. (X/@MrBeastInsights, @jimmyfallon, @PopCrave)

With Survivor Season 50 coming out on February 25, 2026, on CBS, we have got you covered when it comes to the roles these celebrities will have in the upcoming season.

Survivor Season 50: Celebrities and their roles

Jimmy Fallon - Fallon appears to be involved through a fan-driven twist to the game. He appears to be part of the ‘In the Hands of the Fans’ theme where his decisions could impact the gameplay of contestants. Season 50 contestant Christian Hubicki, noted in the trailer, ‘Jimmy Fallon may decide my fate in this game.’

Naturally, Fallon's involvement has also sparked speculations about him being a host. The teaser also shows host Jeff Probst seemingly competing, in one scene. Probst had reportedly joked at one time that he'd compete if Fallon was to host the show. However, current reports do not indicate whether Fallon will take on a hosting role.

MrBeast or Jimmy Donaldson - MrBeast is shown in the teaser trailer, and appears to have a direct imapct on the game. He appears on the island carrying a briefcase, and presents a coin with ‘Beast Games’ and ‘Survivor’ logos. While the full extent of his role is unclear, there's speculation that the briefcase might contain a high-stakes challenge or advantage.

Billie Eilish - Eilish's exact role is unclear but she might appear on the island to influence proceedings. The teaser indicates there is a ‘Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol’. However, the mechanics of this has been kept under wraps.

Zac Brown - The popular country singer also appears in the teaser. However, his exact role remains unclear for now. One contestant can be heard exclaiming “Now I see Zac Brown on Survivor!”.

Mike White - Mike White might be better known now for his success as the creator of White Lotus, but he returns to Survivor as a full-time contestant. Previously, he was on Survivor: David vs. Goliath. White described his time on the new season as ‘a high school reunion meets a massacre.’