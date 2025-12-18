Survivor 50 challenge details: Where are the idols hidden? How does it work? Prize and other details out

Survivor is set to take its landmark 50th season to a whole new level. After previously letting viewers vote on key elements of the game, the franchise is now extending the experience beyond television with the Survivor 50 challenge. A complete guide on Survivor 50 challenge(X)

Ahead of the Season 49 finale on Wednesday, host and showrunner Jeff Probst revealed a nationwide initiative called the Survivor 50 Challenge, calling it ‘the first time ever we are taking Survivor across America’.

What is the Survivor 50 Challenge?

The concept is simple. A Hidden Immunity Idol has been placed in every US state. Fans who locate one will be eligible for a prize, though details about the rewards have not yet been announced.

Given the show’s history, idols have long been a powerful symbol of survival and strategy, capable of flipping the game when played correctly.

Probst teased the project in a video shared on Survivor’s official Instagram account. “To celebrate, we are inviting you to be part of the fun,” he said. “This is your moment.” He added that each idol will be accompanied by clues, and that finding one could unlock an “unbelievable prize.”

How the Survivor 50 Challenge works

Anyone can take part, even if they’ve never set foot on a reality TV set. According to messaging sent to participants, it’s “a competition unlike anything we have done before,” with high stakes and major rewards. After signing up, players are advised to stay alert for instructions and clues delivered by email.

More information is available at survivor50challenge.com, where a countdown clock reveals when the hunt begins. As of Wednesday, the challenge is scheduled to launch in 40 days, on January 31, 2026, just weeks before Season 50 premieres.

The site instructs fans to “solve the clues to find the Hidden Immunity Idol in your state and earn a chance to win an epic grand prize,” and requires users to register with an email address.

Where will the idols be hidden?

Locations have not been revealed, fueling speculation among fans. Idols could be tucked away in cities, rural areas, state parks, campgrounds or iconic landmarks. In states like Wisconsin, fans are already wondering whether the clue might point toward a hometown connected to a former Survivor player, such as Andrea Boehlke or original castaway Sue Hawk.

Survivor 50 premiere details

Season 50 is set to debut on CBS on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, with a special three-hour premiere episode. The season will begin with three tribes of eight players, marking one of the most expansive casts in the show’s history.

Survivor 50 cast

The milestone season will feature a 24-person lineup that includes returning legends, past winners and at least two contestants from Season 49.

The confirmed cast includes: Kyle Fraser, Kamilla Karthigesu, Joe Hunter, Genevieve Mushaluk, Charlie Davis, Tiffany Ervin, Q Burdette, Emily Flippen, Dee Valladares, Jonathan Young, Rick Devens, Mike White, Angelina Keeley, Christian Hubicki, Chrissy Hofbeck, Aubry Bracco, Benjamin “Coach” Wade, Ozzy Lusth, Cirie Fields, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Colby Donaldson and Jenna Lewis Dougherty.