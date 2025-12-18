Savannah Louie: 5 things to know about Survivor Season 49 winner
Savannah Louie won Survivor Season 49 beating fellow finalists Sophi Balerdi, Sage Ahrens-Nichols, Kristina Mills, and Rizo Velovic.
Nate Moore, fellow Survivor contestant, described Louie as a ‘little dynamo’, Parade reported. The publication also noted that this is the first time there's been an all-woman final three since season 29 in 2014, where Natalie Anderson beat Jaclyn Schultz and Missy Payne.
Here are five things to know about Savannah Louie.
Savannah Louie: 5 things to know
- Louie was once a breaking news reporter, before becoming even more of a household name with her performance on Survivor. She interned with CBS 11 News before moving on to San Antonio’s KENS 5 news network. By 2021, she was working for Atlanta News First. She's now left her journalism career, opting for the world of marketing.
- Savannah Louie loves solo travel. Speaking to EW, the Survivor Season 49 winner had said “I’m a big solo traveler! Some of my favorite memories include overnight camping in the Sahara Desert, running with the bulls in Spain, clubbing in Berlin, and the four-day Salkantay trek in Peru.”
- She's dating Brandon Stiles, a software engineer, and the couple hard launched their relationship last year.
- She has called her parents her biggest inspiration. Louie also has a brother, Cameron.
- Louie reportedly began to prepare for Survivor from the age of 17. Her time playing after-school sports impacted her ability to last on the show, and helped her win Immunity and Reward challenges, all due to her ‘under the radar’ physical prowess. "I started watching before I could really understand what ‘Survivor’ was,” she told CBS News, adding, “And I’ve always loved the show ever since I was like, you know, this tall, right? So the first time I applied, I was 17 years old.” Reportedly, Savannah trained to prepare her mind, body, and spirit for the toll of the show, long before Season 49's cast was announced.
