Savannah Louie won Survivor Season 49, beating out the other two female contestants. This marks the first all-woman final three since season 29 in 2014. Savannah Louie was a reporter before joining Survivor.(X/@SavannahLbase)

Louie is a former reporter and after the victory, there is a lot of interest in her personal life. Here's all on her parents and relationship.

Savannah Louie parents and siblings

The 31-year-old has called her parents her biggest inspiration. Speaking to EW, she said “I have so much respect for both of them. We didn’t grow up with much; my parents were young when they had me, but they made sure my brother and I could access everything we needed to succeed. They put our sports, our academics, our music, and all of our other extracurriculars before their own needs. Today, they run a successful business thanks to their hard work and big dreams. They are badass!”

Savannah was born to Mary Person and Stacey Louie, as per Moviedelic, but her parents ended up separating in the early 2020s. Reportedly, Savannah's mother is now with someone called Sergio. Savannah was earlier a reporter and anchor with KSDK (Channel 5). As per her father's LinkedIn profile, he's a ‘Silicon Valley Entrepreneur’. He shared a post on the platform a week back, saying “Every action needs a strategy whether in business or in adventure!!! Go for it Savannah Louie! We're SO proud of you and excited to see you rocking it on hashtag#survivor.”

Louie also has a younger brother, Cameron, who should be 25 years old now, given he was 20 during the Covid lockdown in 2020. At the time, Louie had shared an experiential story of working from their ‘small house’ while they were all together.

“My parents and my 20-year-old brother are all stuck in a small house together out there. They've learned what works and what doesn't,” she'd said.

Savannah Louie relationship

Louie is in a relationship with boyfriend Brandon Stiles, as per reports. They began to date in May 2024 and Stiles even posted a tribute for her on her birthday.

“One year ago today, I went on a first date with a stunning, whip-smart, witty, & fiery woman—a bright light in every room she walks into,” he wrote. “Didn’t know then I was sitting across from someone who’d come to feel like home. From 3-week trips after 3 months, to crash courses in fine dining and slow coffee mornings—you make everything so much better. Thanks for going to a second location with me that night, lol. Love you, babe. Happy one year,” he wrote on Instagram.

Stiles is a senior software engineer at Talkiatry, a company offering online psychiatric care, as per report carried by TV Insider. He has been there since January 2025, prior to which, Stiles was a software engineer for FloQast. He was there at Greenlight between 2020 and 2024, the report noted. Stiles went to the University of Georgia and got a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communication and Rhetoric in 2011. He lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Notably, Louie had moved to Atlanta in 2021 to work as a reporter for Atlanta News First.