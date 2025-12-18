Survivor Season 49 finale: All eliminations in order; check full list

Survivor Season 49 finale airs tonight at 8 PM ET/PT, and all eyes will be on the five remaining contestants Kristina Mills (36), Rizo Velovic (25), Sage Ahrens-Nichols (30), Savannah Louie (31) and Sophi Balerdi (27) who have made it through a grueling season. Sophie Segreti is one of the Survivor contestants who've been eliminated and has gone on to join the jury.(X/@TheMoCoShow)

However, there were many others who weren't as lucky, and couldn't survive the challenges the season threw at them. Here's all contestants who were eliminated, in order.

Survivor Season 49 eliminations

Seven contestants have been eliminated over the course of 12 episodes. The players voted out include Nicole Mazullo, Annie Davis, Jake Latimer, Jeremiah Ing, Matt Williams, Jason Treul, Shannon Fairweather, Nate Moore, Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu, Alex Moore, Jawan Pitts, Sophie Segreti, and Steven Ramm.

Nicole Mazullo - The Kele tribe member was the first to go. She was voted out after the tribe lost the Marooning challenge. Mazullo was firmly not in the Jake Latimer, Sophi Balerdi, Jeremiah Ing, and Alex Moore alliance, which hastened her exit.

Annie Davis - She was the second player to make her way out of the show. Another Kele tribe member was booted out after they lost the immunity challenge. Davis tried to be a leader, and her tribe showed her the door to preserve the existing alliance.

Jake Latimer - Latimer's exit came due to unforeseen circumstances. The Kele tribe member was strongly positioned within his group, but was bitten by a venomous sea snake on Day 6, leading to a medical evacuation. The staff had determined that he couldn't safely continue the game.

Jeremiah Ing - The fourth member saw an early exit after losing the immunity challenge. Alliance members Alex Moore and Sophi Balerdi had a hand in voting him out.

Matt Williams - Williams was eliminated after a tribe swap saw him go to the Hina tribe, where he had no established allies. His attempts to form alliances didn't yield much results either.

Jason Treul - Treul found himself isolated after Williams exited as he became part of the minority in the new tribe. The Tribal Council soon voted him out.

Shannon Fairweather - Fairweather met the same fate as Williams, when a tribe swap left her without alliances.

Nate Moore - Moore became the first member of the jury, after being eliminated.

Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu - She too joined the jury after her exit, which was hastened by her mistakes in recent challenges, and the timing of her idol play.

Alex Moore - The third member of the jury saw a Tribal Council vote go against him.

Jawan Pitts - This is the fourth member of the jury and also exited due to a council vote.

Sophie Segreti - She too was voted out by the council and then joined as a jury member.

Steven Ramm - The sixth member of the jury also saw an exit when the Tribal Council voted against the contestant.