Survivor finale tonight: How to watch and stream Survivor for free, what time does finale start after Trump's speech?

The Survivor Season 49 finale will air tonight. But the highly anticipated episode will be interrupted for a while when President Donald Trump makes his primetime address to the nation at 9 PM ET. The Survivor finale will air tonight(X)

The current season, which debuted in September, began with 18 contestants divided into three tribes, Civa, Vula and Lagi, all competing under grueling conditions for the title of Sole Survivor.

In addition to the $1 million prize, this season raised the stakes by offering two future slots on the Survivor 50 cast in 2026.

As the finale approaches, only five players remain in contention: Kristina Mills (36), Rizo Velovic (25), Sage Ahrens-Nichols (30), Savannah Louie (31) and Sophi Balerdi (27). By the end of the night, one of them will follow in the footsteps of Kyle Fraser, the Brooklyn-based attorney who won Season 48 earlier this year by a 5–2–1 jury vote.

Longtime host Jeff Probst has promised a dramatic conclusion. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he described the finale as “the culmination of everything these players have fought through for 26 days. The alliances, the fractures, the risks that paid off, the ones that didn’t — it all converges.”

“Every move, every blindside, every moment of hesitation or courage… it all adds up to who’s still standing.”

When will the Survivor finale start?

The Season 49 finale is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET/PT on Wednesday. Originally expected to run uninterrupted until 11 PM ET, the episode will pause about an hour in when Trump’s address begins at 9 PM ET.

When will the Survivor finale resume after Trump's speech?

CBS confirmed the episode will resume immediately after the address concludes for viewers in the Eastern and Central time zones. According to the network’s schedule, the speech is tentatively slotted for approximately 22 minutes, with Survivor expected to return at 9:22 PM ET and conclude around 11:22 PM ET. However, the actual timing could vary.

How to watch the Survivor finale for free?

Viewers can watch the finale live on CBS or stream it through Paramount+. Cable subscribers can tune in directly, while cord-cutters can access the broadcast via services such as DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream the finale live, while those on the Essential plan will be able to watch the episode the following day. All past seasons of Survivor remain available on the platform, which currently offers a seven-day free trial.

Viewers without cable can stream the episode on demand for free via streaming services like Fubo (free trial) and DIRECTV (free trial).