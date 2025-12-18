Survivor Season 50: Who are the two contestants from Season 49?

Survivor Season 50 has dropped the teaser trailer after Season 49 came to an end with Savannah Louie walking away as the winner, after a series of grueling challenges. However, now all eyes are on the upcoming season which promises to be something truly special, and offer the a version of the game that hasn't been seen before. Survivor Season 50 will have two players from Season 49 returning. (X/@TJHitchings)

The trailer already name-drops and shows celebrity cameos, and along with that there are two familiar faces from Season 49 who are making a return.

Here's all you need to know about the returning contestants.

Who are the Season 49 Survivor contestants in Season 50?

The two players revealed to have made their way from Season 49 to Season 50 are winner Savannah Louie and fourth place finisher Rizo Velovic.

Louie put up a commendable performance this season, winning most of her Immunity and Reward challenges. Before the show, she'd revealed how she'd been training for Survivor since 17, long before she was chosen for last season. Louie, a former reporter who's now into marketing, said that she'd trained to prepare her mind, body, and spirit for the toll of the show, and noted that her affinity for after-school sports built her ‘under the radar’ physical prowess, improving performance.

Rizo, meanwhile, is among the younger cast members on the show. He's a tech salesman who grew up having to take care of himself as his immigrant parents were busy working multiple jobs. He had a sibling he had to babysit as well. He described how he'd wanted to get into broadcast journalism, in an interview with Parade. Rizo then noted that starting salaries were not too good in that line of work, which made him go into tech sales. He added that he's been at his job for the last four years.

“I want to inspire people. I want to inspire my family. I want to prove to them all the sacrifices my parents made at home, it’s worth it. Not only because I made it on Survivor, but I’m doing the damn thing. I’m crushing it in life, and I just want to inspire that to other people,” he told the publication.

The new season is out on February 25, 2026.