Who is Holly Wheeler? Does she die in Stranger Things S05? All about Nell Fisher's character and age

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 dropped on Netflix on Wednesday. The new season brings back most of the Netflix series' core cast, but one character has fans hooked - Holly Wheeler, who is being played by Nell Fisher. Wheeler is the baby sister of Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer). She has been recast in the finale season. Holly Wheeler is being played by Nell Fisher in Stranger Things Season 5(X)

Holly, previously a background character best known for following the glowing lights in Joyce Byers’ living room back in Season 1, becomes central to the plot this year. Netflix had long kept one episode title under wraps, but it’s now confirmed that Episode 2 is called ‘The Disappearance of Holly Wheeler’.

In the new season, Holly is abducted by a demogorgon, triggering a frantic rescue effort from the Hawkins crew, and proving she’s no longer just the family toddler on the sidelines.

Why Holly Wheeler Looks Different in Season 5

For the first four seasons, the character was portrayed by twin actors Tinsley and Anniston Price. Casting twins is standard practice for very young roles due to child labor restrictions, and it worked when Holly was only a preschooler. However, as the character aged and the creators expanded her involvement in the story, the need for a single, older performer became clear.

That led to the role being recast with Nell Fisher, who steps in for the show’s final chapter. In a touching gesture, Fisher shared a tribute video thanking the Price twins for originating the character. The twins responded with support, telling her they 'can’t wait to see where you take our girl, Holly'.

Who Is Nell Fisher and How Old Is She?

At just 14 years old, Nell Fisher already has an impressive resume. Born to a British mother and a New Zealand father, Fisher has spent her childhood across multiple continents, including South Africa, and now lives in London, according to her Instagram.

Her past screen credits include Bookworm, Evil Dead Rise, Northspur, and the interactive Netflix film Choose Love. She also appeared in My Life Is Murder Season 2. Stranger Things marks her biggest and most globally visible role yet.

Does Holly Die?

No, she does not.