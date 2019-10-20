e-paper
3-year-old kid safe after falling from second floor on moving rickshaw. Video captured

The incident that took place on October 18 was captured through on a CCTV installed nearby.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:04 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Tikamgarh
The child is safe, says doctor.
The child is safe, says doctor. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

In a startling incident, a three-year-old boy had a miraculous escape after falling from the balcony of a second-floor house straight into the cart of a passing cycle rickshaw, which happened to pass by at the exact moment, in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh town.

The incident that took place on October 18 was captured through on a CCTV installed nearby. News agency ANI shared the same on Twitter:

People dropped varied comments on the video. Most were happy to know that the child is safe. Some also commented that the child was lucky as the rickshaw was crossing the place in the exact moment when the child fell down.

“My son was playing on the second floor with other family members when he lost his balance and fell from the balcony,” Ashish Jain, the child’s father told ANI.

The balcony was 35 feet high from the ground. After the child fell into the cart of the cycle-rickshaw passersby quickly rushed to retrieve the child, who was taken inside the home. The child was examined at a hospital and is said to be fine now.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 18:00 IST

