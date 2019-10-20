3-year-old kid safe after falling from second floor on moving rickshaw. Video captured

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 18:04 IST

In a startling incident, a three-year-old boy had a miraculous escape after falling from the balcony of a second-floor house straight into the cart of a passing cycle rickshaw, which happened to pass by at the exact moment, in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh town.

The incident that took place on October 18 was captured through on a CCTV installed nearby. News agency ANI shared the same on Twitter:

#WATCH Tikamgarh: A child fell from a building on a rickshaw that was passing on road below. Child's father Ashish Jain says,"He was playing on 2nd floor with family members. He fell from railing after he lost his balance. He was examined at a hospital & is safe". #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/3yDOzZmB9y — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019

People dropped varied comments on the video. Most were happy to know that the child is safe. Some also commented that the child was lucky as the rickshaw was crossing the place in the exact moment when the child fell down.

Rickshaw wala - Not too early, not too late. Just at the right moment. — Vinay K. 🇮🇳🚩🚩 (@VinayHanspal) October 20, 2019

The Lucky one. — Main bhi Engineer (@Engihumor) October 20, 2019

What a timing..🙏 — Rahul Singh (@Itz_RahulSingh) October 20, 2019

That's luck, another hero without a cape😁 — Nilesh Sawakhande (@nilemikes) October 20, 2019

“My son was playing on the second floor with other family members when he lost his balance and fell from the balcony,” Ashish Jain, the child’s father told ANI.

The balcony was 35 feet high from the ground. After the child fell into the cart of the cycle-rickshaw passersby quickly rushed to retrieve the child, who was taken inside the home. The child was examined at a hospital and is said to be fine now.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 18:00 IST