Aaditya Thackeray tweets images of female pedestrians on traffic light and sign board in Mumbai’s Dadar area

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 12:11 IST

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray recently took to Twitter to share an image and wrote that it shows “gender equality with a simple idea.” Now, his post has received tons of reactions from tweeple.

“If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too!” he tweeted. The post is complete with images of a traffic light and a sign board featuring female pedestrians.

The traffic lights, red, yellow and green lights, usually feature a symbol in the shape of a man which indicates when it’s safe for the pedestrians to cross the road or not to cross. The image shared by Thackeray, however, shows a woman figure on the traffic light and the sign board.

Take a look at the tweet:

If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too! pic.twitter.com/8X0vJR8hvQ — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 1, 2020

Since being shared, the tweet has gathered more than 22,000 likes and close to 2,600 tweets – and counting

“It’s a start. Let’s appreciate the start and hope that more good things add up,” wrote a Twitter user. “Kudos… small but effective change,” tweeted another. “That’s a great job and we would love to see such work,” expressed a third.

Some people, however, were not happy and they tweeted:

I never know that symbol represented a man. It was more like human figure to me. We waste our time in such symbolic gestures which yield no output on ground. — चिnmaय (@thrilllov) August 1, 2020

Always looked at the signboard as having a human figure! Gender thing never occurred till I read this tweet!



Do we really perceive everything based on gender? Is it required?? — Vyom Mitra (@MitraVyom) August 1, 2020

What do you think of the tweet?