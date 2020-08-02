Aaditya Thackeray tweets images of female pedestrians on traffic light and sign board in Mumbai’s Dadar area
"If you've passed by Dadar, you'd see something that will make you feel proud," tweeted Aaditya Thackeray.
Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray recently took to Twitter to share an image and wrote that it shows “gender equality with a simple idea.” Now, his post has received tons of reactions from tweeple.
“If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too!” he tweeted. The post is complete with images of a traffic light and a sign board featuring female pedestrians.
The traffic lights, red, yellow and green lights, usually feature a symbol in the shape of a man which indicates when it’s safe for the pedestrians to cross the road or not to cross. The image shared by Thackeray, however, shows a woman figure on the traffic light and the sign board.
Take a look at the tweet:
If you’ve passed by Dadar, you’d see something that will make you feel proud. @mybmcWardGN is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea- the signals now have women too! pic.twitter.com/8X0vJR8hvQ— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 1, 2020
Since being shared, the tweet has gathered more than 22,000 likes and close to 2,600 tweets – and counting
“It’s a start. Let’s appreciate the start and hope that more good things add up,” wrote a Twitter user. “Kudos… small but effective change,” tweeted another. “That’s a great job and we would love to see such work,” expressed a third.
Some people, however, were not happy and they tweeted:
I never know that symbol represented a man. It was more like human figure to me. We waste our time in such symbolic gestures which yield no output on ground.— चिnmaय (@thrilllov) August 1, 2020
Always looked at the signboard as having a human figure! Gender thing never occurred till I read this tweet!— Vyom Mitra (@MitraVyom) August 1, 2020
Do we really perceive everything based on gender? Is it required??
