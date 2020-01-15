e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Fact Check: Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car in Gujarat? Here’s the truth

Fact Check: Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car in Gujarat? Here’s the truth

The claim, however, is false.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 15, 2020 18:01 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The claims being shared with the images is false.
The claims being shared with the images is false. (Facebook)
         

Social media flooded with posts claiming that fake currency was recently recovered from an RSS supporter’s car in Gujarat. Posts, complete with pictures of Rs 2000 notes that were supposedly seized, have been shared across Facebook. The claim, however, is false.

Written in Hindi, the caption of all the posts are same. When translated it reads, “Fake currency seized in Gujarat. It was found in RSS member Ketan Dave’s car. Maybe RBI should stop its business and he should be given the responsibility to print the currency notes.”

Along with the posts, two or three images are also being shared. While one image shows bundles of notes of 2000 dominations kept in a cardboard box, another shows a group of policemen standing in front of the seized notes or sitting for a press briefing.

Here’s one such post.

Take a look at the other posts shared by people:

Images shared with a fake claim.
Images shared with a fake claim.

A quick reverse image search of one of the pictures revealed a tweet by ANI which was shared on November 2, 2019. It informs that the fake currency notes were seized in Telengana and not from Gujarat. So, the claim that the incident took place in Gujarat is false.

The tweet further mentions that five people were arrested by Khammam police for cheating the public. Hence, the claim that the notes were found inside the car of an RSS member named Ketan Dave is also false.

“Khammam police today arrested five persons for cheating public in guise of exchanging Rs. 2,000 denomination currency notes and offering 20% commission,” reads the tweet. “320 bundles of Rs. 2000 denomination fake notes (around Rs 6.4 crores) seized,” it further informed.

So, the claims that the incident took place in Gujarat and the notes were seized from an RSS member’s car are false.

