Google tweets #CrackTheCode challenge. Can you solve it?

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 17:49 IST

As 2020 is inching closer towards its end, people are taking to various social media platforms to express their excitement to bid adieu to the year. Since the year turned out to be extremely different and not entirely in a good way, netizens are also sharing several creative posts related to the number of days left for the year to end. Google has now joined the trend with their latest #CrackTheCode challenge.

Taking to Twitter, the tech giant shared an image of a code. They informed that there is an error in the code and challenged people to correct it.

Take a look at the post. Can you solve it?

New Year is almost here and we’re all set to start the countdown ⏱

Find the error and #CrackTheCode to display the number of days left before it’s 2021. pic.twitter.com/QhDbOQXCVw — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 28, 2020

Since being shared a few hours ago, people have dropped several comments on the post. Many tweeted their answers. A few took the route of hilarity to express themselves.

The following are the error in the code.

It will give error:

Uncaught SyntaxError: Unexpected token ':'

It can be corrected by:

At line no.3, var todaytm=new Date();

no.4, var todaytime=todaytm.getTime();

& on no9,

var leftsec=23-todaytm.getSeconds();#CrackTheCode @GoogleIndia — Ankit Jaiswal (@Ankit_jaiswal15) December 28, 2020

Error found in the whole year 2020..

Let's quickly move to 2021 😅 — Ankush (@yadavankush77) December 28, 2020

Isse achha google na karle, "how many days left for 2021?" — AkSomeone (@aksomeone_) December 28, 2020

2020 missed a : token; let's quickly move to 2021 😉 — Neel Banerjee (@Neilzblaze007) December 28, 2020

😂its very difficult to find that error

: to ; (( to () — TECH NOTIFICATION TAMIL (@SRTECHNOL) December 28, 2020

Google too replied to their own tweet to share the answer. This is what they posted:

All you had to do to close the loop on 2020 was close the brackets for the date & time 🤭

You have cracked the code and the countdown - there are 3 days left to the New Year. — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 28, 2020

What do you think of Google’s post?

Also Read | Google asks people to caption an image, they do so in the most hilarious way possible