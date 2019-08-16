Kid copies Michael Jackson’s moves in adorable video going viral. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:33 IST

You may have seen several people trying to imitate Michael Jackson’s dance steps. However, there’s a slim chance anyone could look as adorable as this little boy. A video going viral shows the boy standing in front of a television screen playing Jackson’s Thriller and copying the artist move for move. The result makes this an adorable video that’ll leave you smiling from ear to ear.

“My brother thinks he’s Michael Jackson and he’s got a jacket to match,” says the caption tweeted along with the video. Since being shared on Aug 13, the video has collected a whopping 3.6 million views and still counting. We’ll just let you watch the video to see the boy in action.

my brother thinks he’s michael jackson and he got a jacket to match🤣😍 pic.twitter.com/IOVPaUzio9 — kalie (@KalieTafoya) August 13, 2019

Along with the millions of views, the video has also collected over 2.5 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 74,000 retweets. The kid has definitely won the hearts of several people.

“He moves so well. I loved this. Beyond adorable,” says one Twitter user. “Put him in dance classes early! I promise you he will benefit from it. It’s much easier to learn when you’re young,” suggests another. “Awww, so cute. How is he not scared though? I’m still scared of Thriller at my big age,” says a third.

