Kid hides from father but not before leaving this unusual trail behind

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 15:35 IST

Highlights Paul Watson posted the picture on Facebook on March 5.

The post showed a carpeted staircase with a trail of brown stains descending down each step.

It now has over 4,900 reactions, some 14,000 comments, and more than 16,000 shares.

Almost every parent would agree that raising a kid is no child’s play but this father has an unusual task at hand.

Paul Watson posted a picture on Facebook showcasing a carpeted staircase with a trail of brown stains descending down each step. The image may have confused some but Watson’s caption described the scene in a manner that made this story go viral. It said, “Have a kid they said... When running his bath and he decides to take a sneaky dump somewhere then hide downstairs but you also taught him to go down the stairs on his bum.” The post, shared on March 5, now has over 4,900 reactions, some 14,000 comments, and more than 16,000 shares.

This new type of hide-and-seek must have seemed hilarious to many as most of the comment section was filled with people tagging others onto the post. Though most commenters reacted with laughing emojis, we’re unsure how funny the carpet clean-up must be for the parents.

A quick look into the section also made it clear that poop-related accidents are more common in the parent universe than one may like to believe. One commenter replied to a tag saying, “oh god that would be Lane he always goes and hides in a corner somewhere”. Another user also replied to a separate tag saying, “I relate to this so much”.

Ah, who knew being a parent would require one to have a strong stomach for all excrement related emergencies? But we’re glad this dad keeps it real and showcases the ups, downs, and poop stained staircases, of parenthood.