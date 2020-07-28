e-paper
Kitty's theft gets captured in four images, people love them. Do you too?

Kitty’s theft gets captured in four images, people love them. Do you too?

Take a look at what Bowie the cat is up to in these pictures.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 28, 2020 14:21 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
One fo the images of Bowie the cat shared in the post.
One fo the images of Bowie the cat shared in the post. (Instagram/@bowie__the__cat)
         

Cats and their antics often make for some of the most loved videos of the Internet. The shenanigans of the furry creatures evoke various kinds of responses in people, from aww to wow. Entering the list of cat content is this Instagram post which captures a theft by a kitty in four adorable images. If you are someone who likes cat content, chances are you’ll love this post.

Shared on the cat’s own personal Instagram account, named Bowie the cat, the caption of the post reads, “A robbery in four acts” and the images show exactly that. The kitty’s Insta account also details that the cat is “Mum’s aggressive little beast with Heterochromia.” It means that the cat has two different eye colours.

Without unveiling more, we’ll just let you take a look at the cute kitty theft images:

Aren’t the images adorable? If you find yourself saying “yes,” then you’re not alone. Many people commented on the post to share the same notion. There were also many who simply shared heart emojis to express themselves.

“This guy is a magical wizard,” wrote an Instagram user. “It was someone else, I swear,” said another while trying to guess the cat’s perspective. “This kitty is one of its kind,” expressed a third.

As a bonus to brighten up your day here’s a beautiful image of Bowie:

What do you think of Bowie the cat?

In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
‘Sole remit of EC’: Poll panel reprimands J&K Lt Guv for remarks on election timing
How the cold will alter the India-China power equation next month in Ladakh
‘Don’t want clashes, hope governor holds assembly session from July 31’: Rajasthan govt
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
Cop slams bike keys into 20-year-old’s forehead for not wearing helmet
‘Malicious intent’: Mayawati lashes out at Gehlot for merger of BSP MLAs in Cong
Watch why ex-captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team works as a labourer 
