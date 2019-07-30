Komodo dragon devours monkey while it’s alive. Watch unsettling video

it-s-viral

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:32 IST

The nightmarish moment a Komodo dragon devoured a giant monkey whole has been captured on camera. What’s more disturbing is that the Komodo dragon reportedly gulped down the primate while it was still alive.

Known for its highly venomous bite, Komodo dragon is one of the most dangerous reptiles on the planet, reports Fox News. This video, that may scare some, shows just how fearsome it can be.

The video, shared on YouTube, opens with the monkey already halfway down the reptile’s throat. Eventually, it shows the reptile guzzling down the primate in just a few gulps. According to Mirror, the reptile’s prey was alive while it became its meal.

Soon, the clip made its way onto different social media platforms and people showered various kinds of comments on it.

“I saw a video of a komodo dragon eating a monkey today and I honestly can’t stop thinking about it,” wrote a Twitter user. “Dude, no. I know it’s nature but I don’t wanna see a Komodo dragon eating a whole monkey,” wrote another.

Just a few days back the terrifying side of nature was captured in a video where a crocodile was seen devouring a 13-foot-long python.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 17:13 IST