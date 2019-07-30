e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019

Komodo dragon devours monkey while it’s alive. Watch unsettling video

Known for its highly venomous bite, Komodo dragon is one of the most dangerous reptiles on the planet.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 30, 2019 17:32 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video opens with the monkey already halfway down the reptile’s throat.
The video opens with the monkey already halfway down the reptile’s throat. (YouTube/@ΛNGΞL)

The nightmarish moment a Komodo dragon devoured a giant monkey whole has been captured on camera. What’s more disturbing is that the Komodo dragon reportedly gulped down the primate while it was still alive.

Known for its highly venomous bite, Komodo dragon is one of the most dangerous reptiles on the planet, reports Fox News. This video, that may scare some, shows just how fearsome it can be.

The video, shared on YouTube, opens with the monkey already halfway down the reptile’s throat. Eventually, it shows the reptile guzzling down the primate in just a few gulps. According to Mirror, the reptile’s prey was alive while it became its meal.

Soon, the clip made its way onto different social media platforms and people showered various kinds of comments on it.

“I saw a video of a komodo dragon eating a monkey today and I honestly can’t stop thinking about it,” wrote a Twitter user. “Dude, no. I know it’s nature but I don’t wanna see a Komodo dragon eating a whole monkey,” wrote another.

Just a few days back the terrifying side of nature was captured in a video where a crocodile was seen devouring a 13-foot-long python.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 17:13 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG SiddharthaParliament LiveTriple Talaq BillUnnao Rape SurvivorIndia vs West IndiesMuthulakshmi Reddi Google Doodle
    don't miss