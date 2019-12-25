Man on a swing sparks optical illusion debate. People are losing their mind over it. Watch

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 17:21 IST

The Internet loves a good optical illusion and a recent video is the perfect example of that.The video of a man on a swing has left netizens scratching their heads. After some interesting optical illusions like the girl with unusually thin legs, a woman doing tricks with her fingers and the illusion dress, this video has created quite a stir on social media.

The video posted on Twitter shows a man swinging beside a building. What’s left people utterly confused is the direction in which he is swinging. Is he swinging facing the camera or against it?

“I’m losing my mind. Can someone tell me which way he’s facing,” asked the Twitter user who posted the video.

Im losing my mind can someone tell me which way he’s facing pic.twitter.com/gIvIDzRkOd — Ana (@esnycuddles) December 21, 2019

Posted on December 21, the tweet has garnered over 17.3 million views. The video has given rise to a debate among netizens and they are divided among two different opinions.

away from the camera. how can people see towards ?? — sadie + I LOVE HARRY (@harryflowrfeast) December 21, 2019

Am I stupid or??? He’s definitely facing the building I- — Da’sia 🍒 IS SEEING HARRY! ♥︎ 230 ✰ (@SheGoldenDasia_) December 21, 2019

The secret is in perspective pic.twitter.com/P2j14mHvw8 — Aggrimbambitch (@RimbambitchsHDA) December 22, 2019

Ok this has driven me mad but I’ve figured it out - he’s defo swinging facing the camera (left). It’s the direction that makes a difference ! pic.twitter.com/2LNFrCv54z — Jingle Ells🎅🌹 (@elliejfx) December 21, 2019

my brain is only letting me see it facing the building. i guess i’m dumb :( — chris melberger (@chrismelberger) December 22, 2019

The Twitter user who shared the clip also shared an explanation to support his opinion with a drawing which can make one understand the direction the man was swinging in.

What direction do you think the man is swinging in?