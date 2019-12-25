e-paper
Man on a swing sparks optical illusion debate. People are losing their mind over it. Watch

What’s left people utterly confused is the direction in which he is swinging. Is he swinging facing the camera or against it?

Dec 25, 2019
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video of a man on a swing has left netizens scratching their heads.(Twitter/@esnycuddles)
         

The Internet loves a good optical illusion and a recent video is the perfect example of that.The video of a man on a swing has left netizens scratching their heads. After some interesting optical illusions like the girl with unusually thin legs, a woman doing tricks with her fingers and the illusion dress, this video has created quite a stir on social media.

The video posted on Twitter shows a man swinging beside a building. What’s left people utterly confused is the direction in which he is swinging. Is he swinging facing the camera or against it?

“I’m losing my mind. Can someone tell me which way he’s facing,” asked the Twitter user who posted the video.

Posted on December 21, the tweet has garnered over 17.3 million views. The video has given rise to a debate among netizens and they are divided among two different opinions.

The Twitter user who shared the clip also shared an explanation to support his opinion with a drawing which can make one understand the direction the man was swinging in.

What direction do you think the man is swinging in?

