Man takes selfie every day for 10 years, uses them to create incredible timelapse video

Man takes selfie every day for 10 years, uses them to create incredible timelapse video

The video has now prompted people to shared various comments.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 17:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image captures his transformation.
The image captures his transformation.
         

An incredible timelapse video showcasing transformation of a teenager into an adult has now amazed people. Created using the selfies taken by the man named Niall Gray every single day for the past 10 years, the video shows his transformation from a 12-year-old boy into a 24-year-old man.

“I’ve been taking a picture of myself every day for the past 10 years, this is me age 14 to 24,” Gray shared on Twitter along with the video.

Take a look at the clip which is absolutely mesemrising, to say the least:

With over 1.4 lakh views, the video has created quite a stir online. It has also amassed tons of comments from people.

“I found this quite moving. A wonderful idea beautiful edited. I’d love a written timeline of what happened in those 10 years and how you managed to keep the light burning bright in your eyes,” wrote a Twitter user. “I loved this! Thank you for sharing,” said another. “This is very cool, but I’m mad as hell by how versatile your hair is. Every style, every parting. I’d be lucky to pull off one of those looks!” commented a third.

What do you think of the video?

