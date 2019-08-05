‘I was 6 when father started molesting me’: Rajasthan teen raped for 10 years

jaipur

The diary of 16-year-old victim from Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, who was allegedly harassed and raped by her father, has revealed that she was just six-years-old when the molestation started.

The man from Suratgarh town of Sri Ganganagar district was arrested on Tuesday for raping his daughter multiple times in past 10 years.

Police said that for the last three years, the victim penned down her horrible experience in a diary which was recovered from her possession.

“I was six-years-old when I came to my parents house from my maternal grandparents’ home. I was very happy. But some months later my father started touching my private parts and that touch was not good. It was bad touch. My father also showed me vulgar videos and films and he tried to develop sexual relationship with me,” the victim wrote in her diary.

Suratgarh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Viidyaprakash Jat said that initially for three years the victim was unable to understand what his father was doing. He said, “The girl writes in her diary that whenever she asked her father why he does that, the accused used to convince her by saying that it’s a relationship of love between a father and a daughter.”

The police officer added that when the victim was nine-year-old, her father stopped molesting her for five years. But in the last two years, the accused started repeating his incestuous behaviour. The victim also alleged that her father, who is a teacher, raped one of his students who used to come for home tuition.

“Victim said that in the last two years her father again started showing her vulgar videos and when she resisted, he used to beat her and raped her twice when her mother was not at home. The minor was so traumatised by her father’s action that she told her school friend that she will take an extreme step,” the DSP said.

The victim’s friend informed the principal. The principal informed the police about the entire incident. The statement of the victim was then recorded in front of the principal; on that basis her father was booked under relevant sections of POCSO ACT and later arrested.

During investigation, the accused confessed to his crime and was sent to judicial custody.

Talking about the background of the accused, DSP Jat said that the father of the victim is grade one government teacher. He has been a university gold medalist in maths. In 2002, the accused married a woman of his choice. Victim’s mother is a house wife.

The victim lived with her maternal grandparents for six years.

Further investigation is on, police said.

