NGT says Dungarpur model of waste management best, calls for replication

The model of Dungarpur waste management was found to be the most effective in a survey carried out by state level committee of National Green Tribunal (NGT). The committee, constituted to ensure the implementation of the rules laid out for the solid waste management, has suggested all the local bodies of the state to take up Dungarpur model as an ideal.

Deepak Maheshwari, chairman of the Rajasthan committee of NGT said that despite being a small city, Dungarpur was found to be following all the rules laid out for solid waste management. “The city has a planned structure for not only dry and wet waste but also for hazardous and metal waste. The collected segregated waste is then taken to the material recovery facility (MRF) where it is further segregated and sent out for recycling,” said Maheshwari.

“We have suggested other local bodies to use Dungarpur as the role model to design their solid waste management system. Of course, there are several big cities in the state with different set of requirements but abiding by the rules should be their priority,” added Maheshwari.

The city has a population of nearly 55,000 residents where the door-to-door collection from 10,500 houses has been 100% since the past two years, said the officials of the Dungarpur municipal council. Nearly 15 collection vehicles have been deployed to collect waste from each house in the city. Three door-to-door garbage collection agencies along with three NGOS carry out the waste collection in 30 wards. The city generates 16 tonne waste per day where 10 tonne is dry waste and 6 tonne comprises wet waste.

Vikas Leghe, assistant engineer, municipal council Dungarpur, said that the garbage collection vehicles have four compartments for dry waste, solid waste, bio-hazardous waste and food collection for the gaushalas.

“The timings for the collection of waste from the residential areas is 6am to 11am and in the commercial areas it is 4pm to 8pm. The waste collected is 100% segregated and is then sent to the treatment plant which is 5km away from the city,” said Leghe.

The treatment is carried out in five different ways where wet waste is treated by the biogas plant which produces both cooking gas and electricity, compost is produced by vermin composting, recyclable paper and solid waste is sent out for recycling, and inert waste which cannot be treated is filled up in sanitary landfills.

Since the compost being produced exceeds the requirement of manure at the parks in the city, the excess compost is sold out. The compost produced at the biogas plant is being sold at Rs 3 per kg and compost obtained by vermin composting is sold at Rs 7 per kg. A gaushala has also been set up near the biogas plant to cater to the stray cattle menace with penalties imposed on the people who leave their cattle out in the open, said officials.

K K Gupta, chairman of the municipal council Dungarpur said that the ragpickers are deployed in the biogas plant for secondary segregation of the waste where they have also been given residential areas. “The best part of our solid waste management is timely collection of waste. Each house has a fixed time for the arrival of the garbage collection vehicle which is monitored through GPS and in case of delays due to breakdowns, an alternate vehicle is immediately provided,” said Gupta.

“The municipal council has not only tried to monitor each step of the solid waste management but have been carrying out lectures in schools and colleges on the need to have a clean city. We motivated the students to aim at making the city clean. We took special lectures in schools in order to educate the students regarding the need to have a clean city,” added Gupta.

In the Swachh Survekshan Survey-2019, the Dungarpur city bagged third position in the All India Ranking for the small cities. The city also bagged first position in the survey in ‘citizen feedback category’.

