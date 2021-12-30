Art exhibition with an optical illusion

Art is subjective and everyone brings their own views to the experience. And artist Anita Goel is a firm believer of the same. Which is why she left her paintings untitled and open to interpretation. She says, “art is a dialogue between the viewer and myself where they can project their ideas, knowledge and experiences on to the paintings.”

Buzzing after the first day of her exhibition, the part-time art therapist and artist spoke about how art education in the country is standardised and creativity reprimanded. She recalls a workshop where she asked adults express themselves freely and ended up with everyone drawing hills, clouds, rivers and houses. Shocked, she realised that certain things are so ingrained in us, we struggle to break free from it.

“Art education,” she believes, “should not be sidelined.”

Titled Avataran which means the arrival, the paintings show her journey and the destination she has reached, in terms of her art. They are splashed with monochromatic black, white and grey hues along with blues, yellows and oranges with a central theme of birds taking flight. This theme is carried over from her previous exhibition, Udaan, which took place last month. Her current collection is on display at the Jehangir Art Gallery.

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who inaugurated the show, was fascinated by the use of the unusually shaped canvases that Goel has chosen. She wanted to let the canvas do the talking. The unique canvas also give the effect of being 3D.

Goel wants to use her art to create awareness among parents and educators to “let children express themselves creatively, however they want, without any rules or norms”.

Catch it live

What: Avataran

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda,

When: December 28, 2021 –January 3, 2022

Timing: 11am – 7pm