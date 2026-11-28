The other day, for instance, a kindly gentleman who runs a boutique consulting firm introduced himself to some people as “former director” of an organisation we both worked at some years

In social settings, I am often introduced by my former credentials (I was once editor of a mainstream magazine). There are times when I find that mildly offensive to what I do now. But I know this is common. We all see introductions made like this all the time.

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In social settings, I am often introduced by my former credentials (I was once editor of a mainstream magazine). There are times when I find that mildly offensive to what I do now. But I know this is common. We all see introductions made like this all the time.

The other day, for instance, a kindly gentleman who runs a boutique consulting firm introduced himself to some people as “former director” of an organisation we both worked at some years ago. As he made his way around the room, I noticed that the pattern of references to the past continued.

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“When I was with that entity, I was in touch regularly with your CMO,” he told one young person. “Oh, he and I went to IIM-A together,” he told another.

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Isn’t it odd that so many of us define ourselves by institutions we have left years or decades earlier? It’s so common that LinkedIn has turned it into a format. Founder | Ex-Google | IIT-B Advisor | Former CXO | Building something new | Ex-everything.

Is this because people are uncomfortable relying only on their present?

Research suggests it is actually a path to efficiency in a crowded marketplace. An economist laid it all out more than 50 years ago.

In 1973, Michael Spence published a paper in the Quarterly Journal of Economics called Job Market Signaling. Its point was simple: When it comes to complex roles, a potential employer cannot see how capable a stranger is. So they look for clues in the person’s past. What kind of education have they acquired? What kinds of jobs have they held? What do these indicate about their levels of productivity?

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Spence shared the 2001 Nobel prize in economics for his work on how these can serve as vital signals, in markets full of asymmetric information; how people can deliberately acquire and display such signals for this very purpose (what we call CV-building); and under what conditions such signals can be relied upon to convey meaningful information.

Among other things, his work underlined how the past can serve as an effective shortcut.

To this day, even socially, when we meet a stranger, the “old employer” vouches for us, telling the listener something about where we may stand (based on where we once stood).

But the thing about these signals is that even the most accurate ones age, and they don’t age evenly.

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At 28, “ex-Google” indicates that this person was recently chosen and would likely be chosen again. At 35, it can still be seen to says something similar about this person. But at 52, if this is the most impressive item in the introduction, then the same words — now 20 years old — begin to suggest something else.

Listeners do the arithmetic in their head: How long ago did this happen? Hasn’t the person moved the needle in any way since?

To be fair, there are good reasons for someone to use a tag from that long ago. The present is often harder to explain. “Doing my own thing” could be a company of 40 people, an idea and a laptop, or a consultancy firm. A reference to long-ago Google then serves as useful shorthand.

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My own trade has its version. “Former editors” abound. Being introduced as one, the way I often am, is a kind of insurance against having to describe what I do now (which would take considerably longer to explain).

That, I think, is where the interesting part lies. Other people introduce us. Algorithms reward familiar names. These persist long after conditions have changed. And we end up leading, at 45, with a job we left at 31.

Aside from the introduction itself starting to sound stale, there is a hidden cost. We could begin to believe that we may safely rest on things we achieved two decades earlier. We could stop looking for evidence of who we are now. And that’s when a person can get truly stuck.

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So, here’s a question: How would you introduce yourself if you weren’t allowed to use the past tense at all? If the thought of that makes you falter, it might be time, I gently suggest, for some quiet stock-taking.

(Charles Assisi is co-founder of Founding Fuel. He can be reached on assisi@foundingfuel.com. The views expressed are personal)