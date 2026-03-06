Forests and faith do hold the answers: Mridula Ramesh, on her new cli-fi novel

The winds had changed. The oceans were warming. The forests were burning. A monstrous El Niño was coming. (HT Imaging via Gemini)

Amid it all, in a wooden cupboard in the basement of a temple in a small town in southern Tamil Nadu, a prophecy was waiting to be uncovered. A prophecy of pralaya or dissolution, handed down from generation to generation, within a family of priests. A prophecy, and a solution.

The Pralaya Prophecy (2026; Hachette India) is Wknd columnist, climate researcher and climate-tech investor Mridula Ramesh’s first work of fiction.

It is rooted in the idea of a planet in peril; but rooted also in the sense of hope, agency and action that underpin Ramesh’s works of non-fiction, The Climate Solution: India’s Climate-Change Crisis and What We Can Do about It (2018) and Watershed: How We Destroyed India’s Water and How We Can Save It (2021).

Like the earlier works, this one is set in the Indian context.

“When I wrote The Climate Solution, the goal was a book that was purely about India,” says Ramesh, 51. She has known for 12 years that she would use the same principle for her first work of fiction (which, incidentally, is designed as a trilogy). “I wanted a work of climate fiction that would have very Indian themes running through it,” she says.

In The Pralaya Prophecy, then, temples, faith and forests have a key role to play.

What did it take to merge myth and data, research and lore? It was an experiment, the author says. “The story weaves together the places and temples I have visited, the science I work with, and the stories I grew up with.”

There is science underpinning it all. Why does faith play a role, for instance? For one thing, a message is rendered more potent when it is delivered by a spiritual leader. Read more on this theme, from a recent Wknd column,here.

In the book, clues hidden in ancient temples, holding the promise of a way forward for the world, serve as a counterbalance to the machinations of a powerful cabal, and the looming potential of AI.

The tale’s incidental heroes are drawn from the general populace: Rajan, born into a priestly family but not a practising priest, battling grief, alcoholism and the disappointment of his father; his brilliant preteen daughter Lakshmi; an immensely capable local schoolteacher named Swati; her cousin, a genteel lout named Arjun; and their family retainer, confidante and protector, Thangam (the true hero of part one).

In their epic quest, this motley crew are up against an axis that is infinitely more powerful, with almost-unlimited resources, whose key agenda is chaos for profit. “The cabal in the book is fiction,” says Ramesh. “But the idea that a greener future and competitive free-market capitalism are poison for some is a very real thing.”