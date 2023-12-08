Faith has a role in climate action: Mridula Ramesh, in this month’s Trade-Offs
Dec 08, 2023 07:26 PM IST
Some aspects of climate action ask us to consume less. Economics can be an awkward envoy for this message. Faith asks us to step lightly, see divinity in all.
Faith has reshaped the world time and time again. Yet, in arguably the greatest fight confronting humankind, it has remained a backbencher at best. Climate change battles have been fought over complicated science, through geopolitical wrangling, with some economics and a lot of bureaucratese. And where has that got us?