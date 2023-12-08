Faith has a role in climate action: Mridula Ramesh, in this month’s Trade-Offs

Faith has reshaped the world time and time again. Yet, in arguably the greatest fight confronting humankind, it has remained a backbencher at best. Climate change battles have been fought over complicated science, through geopolitical wrangling, with some economics and a lot of bureaucratese. And where has that got us?

The Deluge by Irish artist Francis Danby (1793–1861). A flood surges as a red sun sets to the left, and a shaft of moonlight picks out Noah’s ark in the background. (Wikimedia Commons / Tate London)