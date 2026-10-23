Helping a family become self-reliant greater virtue than holy dip in Ganga: UP Guv

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday said helping a family become self-reliant was "a greater act of virtue than taking a holy dip in the Ganga or the Triveni Sangam", stressing that promoting traditional handicrafts could strengthen livelihoods and bring lasting social change.

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"If, through someone's efforts, even one family becomes self-reliant, it is an even greater act of virtue. Supporting a family, providing it employment and helping increase its income is real social service," Patel said.

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She was speaking after inaugurating the five-day 93rd Craftroots handicrafts exhibition, organised by Gramshree and Craftroots at a convention centre in Chunniganj area of Kanpur, according to a statement issued by Jan Bhavan, formerly Raj Bhavan, here.

The governor said every handmade product represented a craftsperson's time, hard work, experience and skills acquired over generations. She added that providing artisans with access to markets, fair prices, training, and recognition was a collective responsibility.

The exhibition features more than 90 artisans from around 22 states, showcasing diverse traditional crafts, including Firozabad glasswork, Chhattisgarh's kosa silk, Madhya Pradesh's Bagh prints and West Bengal's Pattachitra art.

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{{^usCountry}} Products starting at ₹50 and live demonstrations of traditional crafts have been arranged to encourage public participation, according to the official statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Products starting at ₹50 and live demonstrations of traditional crafts have been arranged to encourage public participation, according to the official statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Patel said better earnings for artisans could improve their families' access to education, nutritious food and healthcare, particularly benefiting children and pregnant women.

She stressed the need to preserve traditional skills while adapting designs and products to changing market demands, warning that several traditional art forms were gradually disappearing.

Calling for greater collaboration between artisans and educational institutions, the governor urged universities to engage experienced craftspeople in student training and organise workshops to impart practical skills.

She also called for effective implementation of the 'Professor of Practice' system to enable artisans, entrepreneurs and industry experts to share their knowledge with students.

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Patel directed the Kanpur district magistrate and administration to prepare a list of traditional artists and craftspeople in the district and facilitate their access to eligible central and state government welfare schemes.

She said the administration should provide suitable venues and other assistance to local artisans seeking to organise exhibitions.

She appealed to industrialists, officials, universities and citizens to purchase locally made handicrafts, including textiles, shawls and decorative items, particularly for gifting on various occasions.

Referring to the rehabilitation of artisans after the Gujarat earthquake, Patel recalled the efforts of Gramshree and Craftroots founder Anarben Patel to help affected craftspeople rebuild their livelihoods.

Anarben Patel said the exhibition aimed to promote India's cultural heritage and economically empower artisans, particularly women.

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Leena Rawal, associated with the organisation, said the initiative was connected with more than 35,000 artisans across the country.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.