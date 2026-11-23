Every November 22, Duncan McQueen visits the Texas Theatre as part of his pilgrimage to sites associated with the assassination of president John F. Kennedy in Dallas.

But he never manages to sit in its most famous seat: the one occupied by assassin Lee Harvey Oswald when police arrested him.

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"Every time I'm here too late, there's always somebody sitting there," he told AFP.

Located in Dallas's bohemian Oak Cliff neighborhood, the Texas Theatre became entwined with the tragedy through the highly publicized arrest, which took place shortly after the presidential motorcade came under fire a few miles away.

It embraces that connection by organizing "JFK Day," a time capsule marking the somber anniversary.

"That day... we do sort of lean into what happened here and commemorate it," Barak Epstein, who runs the Texas Theatre, told AFP.

In an effort to preserve this piece of American and film history, the theater screens the only surviving fragment of "War Is Hell," along with "Cry of Battle" the two movies showing that day, which might otherwise have been forgotten had they not been immortalized in photographs and video footage.

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{{^usCountry}} The double feature begins at 1:20 pm , a few minutes before Oswald entered the theater to hide. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The double feature begins at 1:20 pm , a few minutes before Oswald entered the theater to hide. {{/usCountry}}

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It is preceded by a video in which Johnny Brewer, the man who told police where Oswald was in 1963, warns the audience about the risks of entering without paying.

- 'Much more real' -

The Texas Theatre, which dates to 1931, is an essential stop on tours retracing the day that shook the nation.

It is a few kilometers from Elm Street, where two white X marks on the asphalt indicate where Kennedy was shot, and where dozens of people gathered Sunday to pay tribute on the 63rd anniversary of his death.

The historic building has undergone several alterations, Epstein explained during a tour of its two auditoriums.

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Epstein said that, "in theoretical terms," both the second and fifth seats in row S have been identified as Oswald's based on photographs from that day.

But seat number five seems to have claimed that status among history buffs.

"It's symbolic," said Richard Pruett, who was waiting with his son to enter before the doors opened.

"It's a strange feeling because it makes it seem so much more real," Pruett said.

"You no longer have to rely on your imagination so much."

Pruett praised the theater's preservation after years of challenges posed by the growth of streaming, the pandemic and competition from major movie theater chains.

- Silver screen history -

"Today we're seeing this the same movie that Oswald was watching at the time he was arrested and... it's going to be airing at the same time as it did 63 years ago," he said.

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"Most remarkably at the same price that it was airing 63 years ago," he added.

Tickets cost 90 cents, as they did in 1963, and visitors buy them at the original box office at the front of the building, just as audiences did then.

The Texas Theatre features in films such as Oliver Stone's "JFK." Stone sat in the same seat during a screening of his film on the anniversary in 2024.

It also appears in the new film "November 1963," which recounts the assassination from the Mafia's perspective and, as part of the special programming, premiered there on Saturday, with director Roland Joffe in attendance.

"What's very beautiful here is that this movie theater is very much alive," Joffe told AFP. "It has its own history, which makes it even more remarkable."

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The theater makes one realize that "we're suddenly aware that history hasn't gone," the two-time Oscar nominee told the audience.

"We're just a part from it, with a slightly different stage, and it's therefore completely alive."

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