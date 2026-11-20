Ho-seok belongs to a group of factory workers who went on strike after being laid off. The funeral is for a colleague

It follows a documentary filmmaker, Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong), with a nose for a good story. She latches on to a working-class couple, Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) and Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu), after seeing them at a funeral.

Lee Chang-dong’s Possible Love, released last month on Netflix, is two films in one, and is one of the best movies of 2026.

Lee Chang-dong’s Possible Love, released last month on Netflix, is two films in one, and is one of the best movies of 2026.

It follows a documentary filmmaker, Ye-ji (Cho Yeo-jeong), with a nose for a good story. She latches on to a working-class couple, Mi-ok (Jeon Do-yeon) and Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu), after seeing them at a funeral.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Ho-seok belongs to a group of factory workers who went on strike after being laid off. The funeral is for a colleague who has now died by suicide. At the funeral, as the wives chat, Mi-ok learns that a documentary is being planned on the striking workers.

Nearby, the husband joins a table where men are raising a toast to their dead friend. As Mi-ok intervenes between Ho-seok and his second shot of soju, their fight takes the form of a menacing dance. Tension builds with every twirl. Her smile becomes more brittle.

Ye-ji, camera to her eye, records it all. When Ho-seok finally explodes, his target is the filmmaker. “Do we amuse you?” he snarls.

Possible Love is partly about the making of her documentary, and partly a portrait of class dynamics as seen through the prism of two marriages. As Lee follows Ye-ji’s life, and her footage, we are reminded that the documentary nests within a larger story of privilege, desire, grief and perspective.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Amid riveting performances, the film is anchored by Jeon and Sul. He belongs to Lee’s tribe of volatile, taciturn heroes who struggle to communicate, and are held together by furious misery. She, as the wife, is an incandescent survivor who has alchemised her despair into a desperate and determined optimism.

Lee, 72, has said the story was inspired by a labour dispute from 2009, which began when a South Korean car manufacturer laid off 2,600 employees. A number of the laid-off workers later died by suicide.

He knew he wanted to make a movie about this, but was keenly aware of his own social privilege. Could South Korea’s former minister of culture (2003-04), a man from a family with roots in nobility, do right by such a tale? What were the politics of turning lived trauma into material for storytelling?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It was co-writer Oh Jung-mi who found a way out. She suggested adding a documentary filmmaker and her wealthy husband as a counterpoint to the working-class couple. The questions that preoccupied Lee became part of the plot, articulated through the awkward but intimate friendship between Ye-ji and Mi-ok.

One of the film’s narrative masterstrokes is a whistle Ye-ji’s husband shows Mi-ok’s son. It belonged to Ye-ji’s grandfather, a police officer. At the edge of the frame, Ho-seok, a victim of police violence, stiffens. Where that whistle ends up is particularly satisfying.

Alongside its unforgiving interrogation of class dynamics, Possible Love explores the power of the camera. The seemingly passive device furthers a cause when it documents how riot police attacked Ho-seok and other striking workers. Yet the lens is also easily manipulated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mi-ok recognises this, and begins to perform for its gaze. At one point, she even launches a union at her workplace, after Ye-ji says there isn’t much to document in the unit’s day-to-day operations.

Ho-seok, in sharp contrast, is guarded before the lens, but ultimately has a breakthrough while facing it. The impersonal device allows him to unburden himself in a way he can’t in group therapy, or even with his wife.

Lee has a short filmography, but each title is masterfully crafted, exploring dark and complex subjects through intricately drawn characters. His previous title, Burning (2018), was widely hailed has one of the best movies of the Aughts. (It is available on Amazon Prime.)

Possible Love, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice film festival and is South Korea’s official entry to the Oscars, might be his most hopeful work so far.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Write to Deepanjana Pal @dpanjana on Instagram. The views expressed are personal)