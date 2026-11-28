They say there’s a magic to the movies. But there’s also a kind of drudgery.

Every frame painstakingly planned and lit at just the right angle. Actors learning and fumbling lines. Special effects set up and shot, over and over.

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Animation lifts some of those bonds. Characters can fly, morph, die and be reborn; physics can be anything one wants.

But that freedom, for most of the past century, has come at an almost-insane price.

Early cartoons gobbled up 1,400 frames per minute, each one hand-drawn on paper. These were, necessarily, short films.

It was a woman who made the oldest surviving animated feature.

The German Lotte Reiniger and a team of six others manipulated cardboard cut-outs of intricate silhouettes, over three years, to create The Adventures of Prince Achmed (1926). In it, viewers enter a magical realm of flying horses, enchanted kingdoms and shape-shifting sorcerers.

As audiences gasped at its small, private premiere in Berlin, a new world was born.

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The earliest surviving animated feature: The Adventures of Prince Achmed (1926).

{{^usCountry}} It was one of impossible elasticity, in characters from Mickey Mouse to Olive Oyl; of “whistle-while-you-work”, “heigh-ho” and dwarves in a cottage in the forest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was one of impossible elasticity, in characters from Mickey Mouse to Olive Oyl; of “whistle-while-you-work”, “heigh-ho” and dwarves in a cottage in the forest. {{/usCountry}}

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A world in which a robot could adopt a gosling and help it learn to fly (watch The Wild Robot if you haven’t already; it’s a 10/10 on the can-this-make-the-adults-cry scale).

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In which fluffy clouds, a yellow nursery, a savings jar, a dream house, and two humans growing old together — the wordless opening montage of Up (2009; Pixar) — could storm the charts as one of the most moving four-minute segments in film history.

From the opening montage of Up (2009).

And a world in which Hayao Miyazaki could create scenes so beautiful and intricate, that Studio Ghibli titles such as Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989) and When Marnie Was There (2014) made it to lists of soothing things to watch in the pandemic.

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MIRROR WORLDS

We animate so that we can empathise, says Donald Crafton, film historian and professor emeritus at Indiana’s University of Notre Dame.

“It is an extension of our larger desire to identify with and project ourselves onto characters that aren’t necessarily human,” adds the author of Shadow of a Mouse: Performance, Belief, and World-Making in Animation (2013).

In the ultimate willing suspension of disbelief, viewers can wonder, “What would it be like if I were in such a world?” Or, “What if I could meet such creatures, and get to know them?”

This sense of endless possibility, and of making the impossible feel tangible, allows us to tell stories about our world differently too.

A still from Flow (2024) by the Latvian Gints Zilbalodis.

Deeply human concerns such as belonging, alienation, loneliness and survival have been explored in films like the Oscar-winning Flow (2024; directed by Gints Zilbalodis), which follows a cat and other animals navigating a flooded, seemingly post-human world.

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Ancient fairy tales have been dramatically reframed, as in Steps (2026), a retelling of Cinderella in which the women speak, a racial history is retold, and small victories quietly reshape the world. (Now streaming on Netflix, it is co-produced by Amy Poehler, and is a gently audacious take on the familiar story.)

A TALE AS OLD AS TIME

Of course, animated films are just the latest iteration.

We’ve been telling stories, frame by frame, for thousands of years. Think of the temples of Hampi, the pyramids of Egypt, the sequential drawings of galloping stags and boar, in caves dating to 30,000 BCE.

By the 1800s, all kinds of new machines were allowing people to enhance that idea, using painted images, lenses and mirrors.

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By the late 19th century, French inventor Émile Reynaud was projecting short films for paying audiences, using hand-painted pictures and his own system of mirrors, lenses and a lantern. His Pauvre Pierrot (1892), a 15-minutes tale about a love triangle, uses 500 simple hand-painted images and is set in a courtyard in Paris.

A frame from Around a Cabin, an early hand-drawn animated short that Émile Reynaud projected for paying audiences in 1894.

By this point, strips of transparent celluloid, or cel sheets, were being used in cinema.

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In time, they would help Disney change this world all over again.

Characters painted onto transparent cel sheets could be placed against any background, eliminating the need to redraw entire scenes for every frame. This dramatically shrunk the time and labour involved in animation.

The success of the world’s first cel animation release, Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (1937), indicated just what this could mean for the film industry.

With the massive profits from Snow White (see the story alongside for more on this), Disney built a specialised studio pipeline: key animators, teams of artists, assistants, voice actors, composers, musicians, camera operators.

Disney’s first blockbuster: Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (1937).

Feature films meant a box-office release; the box office meant revenue.

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The sky now felt like the limit.

But even Snow White… took about three years, and 750 artists, to make.

MOVING TALES

How did we get from there to the marvel of hyper-realistic snowflakes, Pixar, and hundreds of animated films released each year?

At New York’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), an ongoing exhibition titled It’s Alive! celebrates a century since The Adventures of Prince Achmed, via artefacts from its permanent collection. From the silent-era (1890s-1920s), there are original drawings, painted cels, conceptual art and stills of characters such as Felix the Cat, Gertie the Dinosaur and Koko the Clown.

An early precursor: Felix the Cat (1919), a short film by Otto Messmer.

Then came the early cartoon shorts. Disney had Steamboat Willie (1928), which marked the debut of Mickey Mouse; and, by 1934, Donald Duck. Paramount had Popeye (1933). MGM had Tom and Jerry (1940), created by the iconic William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Warner Bros created Wile E Coyote and Road Runner ( both 1949).

These were screened in theatres as shorts, before the main feature. But they would soon find a whole new audience, from the 1950s on, via a fast-growing new medium incredibly popular with children: television.

As the technology marched forward, with the rise of digital graphics, 3D and computer graphics imagery (CGI), it altered how animation scenes were created, without necessarily displacing what came before. Stop-motion survived, as did hand-drawn films. Most Studio Ghibli scenes are still hand-drawn.

From the Disney short Steamboat Willie (1928), which marked the debut of Mickey Mouse.

In fact, Japanese animators turned limited budgets and resources into a distinctive style, points out Suresh Eriyat, founder of the Mumbai-based animation studio Eeksaurus. “They used fewer frames, but made each scene more striking, each character more expressive, and each story more powerful, showing that animation didn’t always need elaborate movement or expensive technology to be visually compelling and emotionally moving. Even unhurried pauses and a lingering shot capture so much emotion.”

LOOK ALIVE NOW

There was still no easy way to animate a scene, however, so costs remained high.

“Even now, one essentially relies on a lot of skilled labour and imagination,” says Volker Helzle, a researcher and director of the Carl Laemmle Institute for Research and Media Innovation at the film school Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg (FABW) in Germany.

In what is still a pre-AI industry, an animated film might cost upwards of $150 million to create. As a result, points out Moshe Mahler, animator and associate teaching professor at Carnegie Mellon University, “we are seeing more production work done overseas, by studios in India, for example,” because they can do it at a lower cost.

TO INFINITY AND BEYOND

Which is important, because the global animation industry is currently worth an estimated $400 billion. Generative AI could change that.

In January this year, Dear Upstairs Neighbors, an animated short directed by Connie He (who worked on Inside Out 2 and Love, Death + Robots), with researchers at Google DeepMind, previewed at the Sundance film festival. (It is the story of a young woman desperate for a good night’s sleep, kept awake by her noisy neighbours.)

Netflix is building an AI animation studio. Disney has said it is exploring the technology.

Companies including Fable Studios (founded in 2018) and Utopai Studios (2022) are exploring new production models too.

A still from Dear Upstairs Neighbors (20206), an AI-led animated short directed by Connie He (who worked on Inside Out 2 and Love, Death + Robots), with researchers at Google DeepMind.

Some mainstream studios are hopeful. In 2023, Jeffrey Katzenberg, CEO of DreamWorks Animation (Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon), said at a Bloomberg event in Singapore that AI could reduce time and labour required by 90%.

Others are already divided. As AI cannibalises art to generate its results, Miyazaki has called the approach “an insult to life itself”. His son, Goro Miyazaki, in an August interview with Bloomberg, said Studio Ghibli was currently neutral on the use of AI.

Human-led animation may just take the handloom route, says Eriyat of Eeksaurus. “When the power loom was invented, we wondered if handloom fabrics would survive. But we still look at handlooms with a lot more appreciation,” he says. “Couldn’t it be the same with animation?”

It’s hard to know how to answer that, given the rise of fast fashion.

Would a few human-animated films, in a sea of AI releases, feel like we’d lost control of the arc?

Katzenberg remained hopeful in his 2023 address. “You can have access to all of this knowledge; it’s your ability to prompt it that actually produces a result,” he said.