The Victorian-era art critic John Ruskin argued that artists of 16th-century Renaissance Venice such as Titian, Veronese and Tintoretto painted dogs “to give the fullest contrast to the highest tones of human thought and feeling”. They were the “connecting link between man and animals,” he said.

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This idea recurs in art. Click here for our Wknd special on what canines bring to a canvas. And scroll for some of our favourites that didn’t make that initial list.

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Early petroglyphs in the Saudi Arabian desert, dating to about 7,000 BCE, show humans hunting with dogs. (Wikimedia)

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The Dog by Spanish artist Francisco Goya, now at the Museo del Prado in Madrid, shows the head of a dog looking upwards, in an otherwise bleak canvas. The dog is in distress, perhaps drowning.This was one of Goya’s Black Paintings, create directly on a wall of his home, sometime between 1819 and 1823. He was in his mid-70s at the time, living alone and battling acute physical and mental distress. He died in 1828. (Wikimedia)

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There Comes Papa (1893) by Raja Ravi Varma is thought to mark an early stage of the transition from the matrilineal joint family to the Victorian-era nuclear-family ideal, in Kerala. The pure-bred European dogs symbolise wealth and status. And the woman is, unusually, alone. (Wikimedia)