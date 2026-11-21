The Victorian-era art critic John Ruskin argued that artists of 16th-century Renaissance Venice such as Titian, Veronese and Tintoretto painted dogs “to give the fullest contrast to the highest tones of human thought and feeling”. They were the “connecting link between man and animals,” he said.
This idea recurs in art. Click here for our Wknd special on what canines bring to a canvas. And scroll for some of our favourites that didn’t make that initial list.
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The Victorian-era art critic John Ruskin argued that artists of 16th-century Renaissance Venice such as Titian, Veronese and Tintoretto painted dogs “to give the fullest contrast to the highest tones of human thought and feeling”. They were the “connecting link between man and animals,” he said.
This idea recurs in art. Click here for our Wknd special on what canines bring to a canvas. And scroll for some of our favourites that didn’t make that initial list.
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.
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.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gowri S is a principal correspondent with HT’s Sunday longform features section, HT Wknd. With eight years of experience in feature journalism, she covers culture, the arts, environment, climate crisis, technology and history with a focus on India and the world. On an off day, find her nose-deep in a new playlist, or between deadlift sets.