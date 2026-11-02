Inside Shanaya Kapoor's witch-themed 27th birthday bash with Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday: From ‘a night to die for’ menu to spooky decor

Shanaya Kapoor is celebrating her 27th birthday on November 2, and the celebrations have been anything but ordinary. The actor marked the occasion with a spooky witch-themed pre-birthday bash, surrounded by close friends and family. From dramatic Halloween-inspired decorations and candlelit table settings to a specially curated menu, the celebration was full of unique touches. Let’s take a closer look at Shanaya’s birthday celebrations. (Also read: Sanya Malhotra ditches traditional lehenga for bold black and gold co-ord set by Masaba Gupta at Priyanka Chopra's Diwali party in LA )

Inside Shanaya Kapoor’s witch-themed birthday party

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Khushi Kapoor shared a peek into the birthday festivities on Instagram, which embraced a spooky witch-inspired theme. The pictures offered a closer look at the elaborate decor, with a long dining table dressed in a dark, lace-patterned tablecloth and lined with black plates, gold-toned cutlery and glassware. White pillar candles, flickering lights and a striking arrangement of deep red roses added to the dramatic setting, while a skull prop brought a distinctly Halloween-inspired touch to the table.

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The room was illuminated by a chandelier and warm candlelight, creating an intimate, atmospheric setting. Khushi posed with Shanaya against the dark-themed backdrop, with both sisters dressed in black outfits that complemented the party’s aesthetic. Sharing the pictures, Khushi wished her sister, writing, “Witching hour HBD to my @shanayakapoor02.”

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What’s on the menu

{{^usCountry}} The place settings featured personalised photo cards, including one with Khushi’s picture, along with printed menu cards carrying the dramatic title, “A Night to Die For”. The menu featured an elaborate spread with dishes such as avocado and tuna tataki carpaccio with snow peas and ponzu; teriyaki chicken okonomiyaki; and prawns and black garlic gyoza with Belper Knolle and chilli crisp. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The place settings featured personalised photo cards, including one with Khushi’s picture, along with printed menu cards carrying the dramatic title, “A Night to Die For”. The menu featured an elaborate spread with dishes such as avocado and tuna tataki carpaccio with snow peas and ponzu; teriyaki chicken okonomiyaki; and prawns and black garlic gyoza with Belper Knolle and chilli crisp. {{/usCountry}}

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The meal also included an amuse-bouche of berry sorbet, house granola and berries, followed by ginger-poached chicken served with soba noodles, almond milk broth, cured tofu and nori chips. Another highlight on the menu was miso-cured black cod accompanied by chewy tteokbokki, house kimchi and fava bean sauce. The thoughtfully curated menu added another distinctive touch to the themed celebration.

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Ananya Panday’s nostalgic birthday wish for Shanaya

Ananya Panday, who shares a close bond with Shanaya, came up with a fun and nostalgic way to celebrate her friend’s birthday. The actor shared a selfie wearing a customised black T-shirt featuring a childhood photograph of Shanaya. She captioned the picture, “Say it’s your best friend’s birthday without saying it’s your best friend’s birthday.”

Ananya also gave fans a glimpse of the birthday girl cutting her cake, dressed in a black off-shoulder outfit. Sharing the photograph, she wrote, “Love of my life, happy birthday, my Shanaya papaya.”