Step inside Jaylen Brown's Boston penthouse with sparkling NBA Championship trophy, sneaker collection and 24-karat gold bathroom fixtures

NBA star Jaylen Brown opened the doors to his lavish, customised Boston penthouse in an interview with Architectural Digest (AD) that was shared on YouTube on November 2. In the video, the Philadelphia 76ers guard and small forward showcased several personalised details in his home, including a medical-grade hyperbaric chamber, a custom Four Seasons-inspired bed, his championship trophy, boxing memorabilia, and more.

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Inside Jaylen Brown's Boston home

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Blending a sleek James Bond aesthetic with functional architecture, Jaylen Brown's penthouse is an open-concept sanctuary meant to match his personality. According to Jaylen, the James Bond design aesthetic was heavily inspired by the concept of "where James Bond would live if he were in Boston," featuring dark tones, sleek lines, and tempered glass wardrobes.

When he purchased the property, he completely removed the existing structural walls, in collaboration with interior designer Linda, to create an open-concept space. Having lived in Boston from age 19 to 29, he sees the space as a culmination of his personal growth over his 10-year NBA career.

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Primary bedroom and recovery suite

{{^usCountry}} Jaylen describes his bedroom as the space reserved for “prayer, sleep, and recovery.” For his bed, he recreated the exact mattress, bedding, and comforter from the Four Seasons, as travelling so much as an athlete made it his favourite sleeping experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaylen describes his bedroom as the space reserved for “prayer, sleep, and recovery.” For his bed, he recreated the exact mattress, bedding, and comforter from the Four Seasons, as travelling so much as an athlete made it his favourite sleeping experience. {{/usCountry}}

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The bedroom also features some of his personalised recovery and wellness equipment, including a mechanical foam roller, which helps manage physical wear and tear. He also has a medical-grade hyperbaric chamber in the room that drives pure oxygen into red blood cells to accelerate recovery. It is spacious enough for him to bring his iPad and FaceTime friends while inside.

Walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom

According to the NBA player, he had custom tempered-glass closets imported directly from Italy to create his lavish walk-in closet—a simplified wardrobe that includes his clothes, chain necklaces, his NBA championship ring, and his shoe collection, including Kobe Bryant-inspired sneakers.

To create his luxurious, singular, high-energy all-black bathroom, Jaylen demolished a traditional "his and hers" bathroom featuring black Italian marble flooring and 24-karat gold fixtures, which he described as jewellery for his bath space. He also installed one of the largest standing tubs on the market for his Epsom salt recovery bath sessions.

A dark-toned kitchen and 18th-century harp

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Retaining the original unit's veined marble counters, Jaylen created his dream kitchen by opting for dark blue cabinets to complement the penthouse silhouette. Some of the other highlights of his house are the gold telescope by the window, a custom suede pool table, an 18-foot banquette to replace a traditional dining table, a massive structural column that features a custom floating table to hold his NBA Championship trophy, and an 18th-century harp reimagined with 24-karat gold gilding—one of his most expensive art pieces.