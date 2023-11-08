'This could be a Serbian new wave brewing'

A film festival anywhere in the world is as good as its world cinema list and how representative it is. The recently-concluded Mumbai International Film Festival organised by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) and Jio gave Mumbaikars a taste of excellent, lesser-known films from around the world. The world cinema section included a Serbian global film festival favourite, Where the Road Leads, by Nina Ognjanović. PREMIUM Jana Bjelica in a still from Where the Road Leads(Courtesy: The author)

It won an honourable mention in the narrative feature grand jury prize category and the audience award for best narrative feature at the Slamdance Film Festival earlier this year. The film was the filmmaker’s graduation project and is now being widely seen as a world cinema gem — a welcome thing for Serbia. Private funding for filmmaking in the country has seen a slow decline after the Republic of Yugoslavia was reconstituted as the state union of Serbia and Montenegro (from which the latter seceded in 2006). Serbia’s history of ethnic and civil conflicts affected the arts, including film production.

The 27-year-old’s debut feature film is set in rural Serbia, and is about a quaint village cut off from civilisation, trapped in a time warp. When an outsider comes to the village bringing with him the news of a new road, one of its residents Jana (Jana Bjelica), sees it as an opportunity to escape her suffocating life. With some stylistic elements of the classic Western, Ognjanović writes and directs a film that at once concerns itself with existential dread and absurd humour.

Edited excerpts from an interview with the director:

Tell us about the origins of this idea. Does your personal life tie into elements of the story?

Yes, it does fundamentally. I started thinking about this film when I was a teenager in Belgrade and I had this feeling that I was always going around in circles, with nothing new happening. That feeling of being stuck in an in-between place without escape continued even as I pursued a film education in Belgrade. Through Jana [whom we see running up and down the red-soiled roads of her village through the film as if in great urgency] I wanted to capture that feeling. And having grown up in a city, I wanted to set it in a different milieu, a place set in what is known as “the old mountain” in Serbia to bring out the clash of being stagnant and the desire to break out.