Want a calmer home? Check out 5 earthy decor tips to make interiors feel restorative

To create a restorative space right at home, many homeowners are turning to earthy elements, as nature has long been valued for its calming effects. But the goal is not actually to recreate a forest retreat overnight. If you think in that direction, then it might be daunting. To ensure things stay actually doable, you need to smartly plan, adopting a practical approach with nature-inspired colours, tactile materials and warm details that make the home feel rejuvenating.

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Devanshi Khatri, product and design manager at MagickHome, told HT Lifestyle how homeowners can apply the natural, earthy vibe indoors. She said, “You don’t have to do a full structural renovation to embrace this trend. Earthy interiors are all about layering and subtle transitions.”

This means homeowners don't need to change everything to ace this trend. It also indicates that earthy interiors are actually accessible and are not limited to expensive renovation or a complete makeover.

Here is a brief decor guide from Khatri on how to make your interiors more earthy: