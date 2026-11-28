A Santal tribal, Dopdi Mejhen, a Naxalite, is hunted down by state forces in West Bengal. It is the 1970s, a time of violent peasant uprisings.

Dopdi is captured and gangraped in custody, over and over, on the orders of a senior official. She is then told to dress and appear before him.

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She rends her clothes and walks out naked, blood on her body. With a hand on one hip, she laughs at her rapists. It is the most effective thing she can do with her rage.

That’s Draupadi (1978) by Mahasweta Devi, likely her best-known work.

It is the tip of the iceberg. Devi (1926-2016) wrote searing stories, over six decades, about people denied a life of dignity by a State that was unseeing, uncaring or directly violent.

Many of her subjects were women. She also wrote of Adivasis and Dalits.

Born into a Bengali Brahmin family in what is now Dhaka, her father, Manish Ghatak, was a poet and novelist. Her mother, Dharitri Devi, a writer and social worker.

Mahasweta Devi, who wrote in Bengali, was prolific. She left behind more than 100 novels and 20 collections of short stories. Some have featured on college curricula, as introductions to the idea of the female body as a battlefield, and as the final bastion of resistance.

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{{^usCountry}} In 1979, Devi won the Sahitya Akademi Award for Aranyer Adhikar (Rights to the Forest), which told the story of tribal folk hero and freedom fighter Birsa Munda; the book also presented his tribe’s forests as a symbol of life itself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 1979, Devi won the Sahitya Akademi Award for Aranyer Adhikar (Rights to the Forest), which told the story of tribal folk hero and freedom fighter Birsa Munda; the book also presented his tribe’s forests as a symbol of life itself. {{/usCountry}}

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An activist who saw no separation between her social work and her writing, Devi founded bonded-labour unions, edited the literary journal Bortika (established by her father), invited rickshaw pullers and Adivasis to write about their lives. One of those rickshaw pullers, Manoranjan Byapari, would go on to become a celebrated writer. (Read on for more on him.)

As we mark 100 years since the birth of Devi, and a decade since her death, what does rage look like in mainstream publishing in our times? Take a look.

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* WORDS WITH AN EDGE: Bama

Language should be militant, Bama has said, when it is fighting a practice as dehumanising as caste.

Her 1992 autobiography, Karukku (the Tamil word for the sharp-edged palmyra leaf), was, incredibly, the first memoir by a Dalit woman ever published in Tamil.

It was an account of caste, religion and Tamil identity as seen from her perspective; and of healing after leaving a Catholic convent where she witnessed severe discrimination against Dalit children and nuns.

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The book sparked a backlash, but was critically acclaimed.

Bama Faustina Soosairaj aka Bama went on to write of the lives of Tamil Dalits in works such as Sangati (1994) and Kisumbukkaran (1996). Vanmam (2010) explored the violence caste politics can do to rural communities, told through the story of one village.

Bama believes language should be militant, she has said, when it is fighting a practice as dehumanising as caste. Those new to her work could start with her most recent effort: The Stomach That Chewed Hunger and Other Stories (2022; Zubaan Books), an anthology of 12 stories rooted in caste and gender, curated by Bama.

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* SHOULD YOU BE RUNNING?: Sohini Chattopadhyay

Chattopadhyay presents stories of eight runners from a range of social backgrounds, and examines what it took for them to stay in the sport. (Photo by Rohan Chakravarty)

The Day I Became a Runner (2023) starts with the striking premise that, since running is a solitary activity conducted in the public sphere, women runners are a more direct challenge to patriarchy than those who play sports such as badminton, cricket and tennis.

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To support this theory, Sohini Chattopadhyay presents stories of eight runners from a range of social backgrounds, and examines what it took for them to stay in the sport.

She confronts uncomfortable realities of poverty, state apathy, and the trauma of procedures like the invasive gender verification inflicted on athletes such as Santhi Soundarajan and Pinki Pramanik. It is an unsettling, necessary account of life as a woman in India, seen through the lens of a sport.

The journalist and award-winning film critic is now working on a biography of Mahasweta Devi.

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* A DISHWASHER, A COOK, A RICKSHAW PULLER: Manoranjan Byapari

Byapari has won awards for his accounts of the lives of goatherds and cowherds, teashop helpers, coolies, lorry drivers’ assistants, toilet cleaners and night guards.

He was born into a family of fisherfolk in the Barishal district of present-day Bangladesh, and grew up across a series of refugee camps in West Bengal.

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Manoranjan Byapari, now 76, joined the Naxalite movement in his early 20s, and left after the death of a friend. He worked odd jobs as a dishwasher, a cook, a crematorium helper, and in these spaces, had frequent brushes with criminals.

He spent years in and out of prison. It was in prison that he began to write.

Eventually, he found work as a rickshaw puller, and a woman who stepped into his rickshaw one day turned out to be Mahasweta Devi.

“Looking at her I figured she could be a professor, as she had taken the rickshaw from Jyotish Roy College,” he notes in his autobiography, Itibritte Chandal Jiban (Chronicle of a Chandal Life; 2012). (Devi did teach English there.) The two began to talk about words and books, and she invited him to write for the journal she edited, Bortika.

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Byapari has gone on to win awards for his accounts of his life, as well as the lives of goatherds and cowherds, teashop helpers, coolies, lorry drivers’ assistants, toilet cleaners and night guards.

In the moving tribute in Borderless Journal, soon after Devi’s death, he wrote that he had “lost a mother who had… shown me a new direction… the direction of such an endless life.”