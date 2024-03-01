 30 things to know before you turn 30: The Career Edition - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / 30 things to know before you turn 30: The Career Edition

30 things to know before you turn 30: The Career Edition

ByUrvee Modwel
Mar 01, 2024 05:40 AM IST

Our viral special issue, is back, with a twist. Grown-ups offer the career advice they wish they’ve received before they crossed the big three-oh

Last year, we thought it might be fun to ask 30 successful (and cool) people to each tell us one thing that we should know before we turn 30. The recommendations came pouring in: By 30 you should know how to order wine like a pro, have investments that make money while you party, learn to take a break without guilt. The article went viral. We sneakily used it as our personal checklist. Then, in September, we put together a sequel. More must-dos, more ways to grow up, more examples of what it really means to hold your own in the world, more reminders that no two people are on the same journey.

Our 30 grown-ups draw from their experiences on the job and off it.
Be open to different work so you find your Aha! moment earlier, says Mehak Shahani.
Track everything in one place, even if it’s an old-fashioned notebook.
Don’t ignore yourself. You’ll thank yourself once you turn 30, says Apoorv Agarwal.
Pay attention; observation is a powerful skill, says Arushi Verma.
Get your hands dirty. You never know which skill you learn, says Shubhashree Banerjee.
See the fun side of a challenge. It unlocks your superpowers, says Aaina Mahajan.
Switching careers at any age is all right, says Sayantan Ghosh.
Don’t dive into freelancing. Consider taking up a job for hands-on training, says Itchha Talreja.
Set yourself goals every six months, says Jayant Chhabra.
Work with what you have, rather than against it, says Ishan Saluja.
