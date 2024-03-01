30 things to know before you turn 30: The Career Edition

Last year, we thought it might be fun to ask 30 successful (and cool) people to each tell us one thing that we should know before we turn 30. The recommendations came pouring in: By 30 you should know how to order wine like a pro, have investments that make money while you party, learn to take a break without guilt. The article went viral. We sneakily used it as our personal checklist. Then, in September, we put together a sequel. More must-dos, more ways to grow up, more examples of what it really means to hold your own in the world, more reminders that no two people are on the same journey.

Our 30 grown-ups draw from their experiences on the job and off it.