close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Dec 28, 2023 08:59 PM IST

This week, we’re unhearing Summer of ’69, still loving Princess Diana’s fit from the ‘80s and all in for separate bedrooms for couples

Eyeing the royal wardrobe. Princess Diana’s 1985 Jaques Azagury evening dress recently fetched 904,262 pounds (approx 955 lakhs) on auction. It has shoulder pads and a drop-waist design, and she wore it while on a tour with Prince Charles. We wonder how much the OG revenge dress will sell for.

Princess Diana’s 1985 Jaques Azagury evening dress recently fetched 904,262 pounds (approx <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>955 lakhs) on auction.
Princess Diana’s 1985 Jaques Azagury evening dress recently fetched 904,262 pounds (approx 955 lakhs) on auction.
Bryan Adams, has confirmed that Summer of 69 is not about an actual summer, but about 69ing.
Bryan Adams, has confirmed that Summer of 69 is not about an actual summer, but about 69ing.
Cameron Diaz has said that the world needs to normalise the idea of married couples having separate bedrooms. She and her singer husband Benji Madden do share a bedroom.
Cameron Diaz has said that the world needs to normalise the idea of married couples having separate bedrooms. She and her singer husband Benji Madden do share a bedroom.
Piers Morgan is tirelessly trying to convince the world that he didn’t have a cameo as the pigeon lady in Home Alone 2.
Piers Morgan is tirelessly trying to convince the world that he didn’t have a cameo as the pigeon lady in Home Alone 2.
An animal shelter in Pennsylvania, US, announced at Christmas that it was empty for the first time in 47 years.
An animal shelter in Pennsylvania, US, announced at Christmas that it was empty for the first time in 47 years.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out