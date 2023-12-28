Do we need #MainCharacterEnergy all the time?

Was it just the pandemic, or was camera-facing humanity hurtling toward this, anyway? By 2022, once lockdown restrictions were finally lifted, and people started to celebrate ordinary days and mundane routines, one hashtag, #MainCharacterEnergy, became a quick shorthand for the general global mood. Everyone went about believing they were the hero in the story of their life. They were. We are. But, honestly, if everyone’s special, it means no one’s special, right?

Elle Woods embraces her #MainCharacterEnergy in Legally Blonde in 2001.