Do we need #MainCharacterEnergy all the time?
Dec 28, 2023 08:59 PM IST
We can’t all have main character energy all the time. Some of us are fab sidekicks. Some moments call for stepping back. And some among us may just be narcissists
Was it just the pandemic, or was camera-facing humanity hurtling toward this, anyway? By 2022, once lockdown restrictions were finally lifted, and people started to celebrate ordinary days and mundane routines, one hashtag, #MainCharacterEnergy, became a quick shorthand for the general global mood. Everyone went about believing they were the hero in the story of their life. They were. We are. But, honestly, if everyone’s special, it means no one’s special, right?
