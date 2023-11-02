Don’t pack light! More is more. The case for lugging a big suitcase

Why bother packing light? The travel industry is built on the idea that holidays are about traipsing around with a single backpack or a tiny strolley. Airline luggage restrictions are getting tighter . Travel vlogs endlessly judge folding-vs-rolling techniques. Fashion magazines curate listicles of travel-friendly favourites: A silly skirt that doubles as a dress, tiny moisturiser jars, pointless folding combs, sandals that go from day to night (and look ugly both times). What about the travellers who enjoy having all their stuff on holiday? Minimalism is a trap. You don’t know when you’ll need an extra pair of sunnies or heels. (Adobe Stock)

Spending time worrying about what to pack makes life seem even shorter. (Adobe Stock)

Minimalism is a trap. You never know when you might need an extra pair of sunnies — what if you lose one pair at the beach? Carry the backup heels, the second bottle of perfume, the third pair of swim trunks. Pack the clubbing shirts. There’s no such thing as too much underwear. Why limit options when a vacation is all about giving in to indulgence? Even those guys from The Darjeeling Limited love lugging everything.

Life’s already too short for all the places we want to go, all the things we want to see. Spending time worrying about what to pack, how to fold it tight, what will crease, what dries faster, what matches with everything and what will keep both sun and wind out makes life seem even shorter. To really ruin a holiday, pack a single pair of the ultimate travel shoes — light, chunky, weatherproof, neutral-toned — and after they’ve caused blisters, see how hard it is to find an open shoe store in Europe after dusk.

