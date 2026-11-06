Drape it like it’s hot: Five new ways to wear the sari this Diwali

Who knew, when Jnanadanandini Devi Tagore, sister-in-law of Rabindranath Tagore, began wearing her sari with a tailored blouse and petticoat in the 1860s, that a revolution was under way? Tagore’s drape, pleats tucked in at the belly button, pallu over the left shoulder, gave Indian women a standard way to wear the sari. And here we are more than 160 years later, still playing with that idea.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This time around, the sari has cosplayed as a mini dress, it’s had a lightweight denim drop, and reappeared as a micro-pleated wrap. One sari looks so much like an evening gown, even Tagore would be fooled. Safety pins at the ready… this is how to turn heads at Diwali.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Shweta Kapur’s Kaai saris look more molten than draped. (431-88)

The evening gown that’s actually a sari

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} 431-88’s Kaai sari {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 431-88’s Kaai sari {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Designer Shweta Kapur built this style around a specific idea:“To become that one sari in your wardrobe that you can always turn to”. The satin and crepe skims the body, hugging curves the way saris can’t. The pleats are pushed to one side, so they hit the hip and cascade from there. Against all this fluidity is a structured bustier instead of a sari blouse.

“We wanted to create something that felt incredibly sexy, but still retained the essence of the sari,” Kapur says. Their biggest challenge: Finding fabric that was soft enough for a gown-like fall while still draping the body like a sari. It took several rounds of draping, on a dress form, then a real body, before they found the crepe that gleamed, folded and flowed just so. Pre-stitched. No prints, no weaves. Just a garment that looks more molten than draped.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The rest moved fast – two days from idea to finished piece. While many of 431-88’s signature silhouettes have been copied and sold cheaper elsewhere, the Kaai is unmistakably theirs. It’s recognisable as a sari but chic enough for a red-carpet appearance, an evening at the opera or the soiree of the season.

holiCHIC’s Shanaya sari is made from upcycled viscose saris and stops mid-thigh. (HOLICHIC)

The sari that hangs with your mini-dresses

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

holiCHIC’s Shanaya sari

Think of the Shanaya as the grown-up version of the sari that little girls drape on themselves when they’re playing with mama’s dupatta. Designer Megha Rao says the idea for the style is rooted in a childhood split between two cities: Summer in Mumbai with her grandmother, surrounded by textiles, the rest of the year in New York, in an entirely different wardrobe. “I grew up with two closets,” Rao says. “For a long time, those two rarely crossed over.”

Until the Shanaya. It’s made from upcycled viscose saris, is fitted, stops mid-thigh, leaves one shoulder bare and zips up at the back. Then, there’s the pallu, pleated along the side, leaping over the shoulder, forming a split sleeve and falling free, trailing just a bit longer than the dress.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rao took nine months to work out the tension between a sari’s fluid drape and a mini dress’s need for structure. “If one element was slightly off, it either felt too much like a sari or too much like a mini dress,” she says. “Reinvention shouldn’t erase origin. If anything, it should make people curious to learn more about it.”

The piece is among the brand’s top three sellers of the year. “New York is a city where people express identity through what they wear. The design has an Indian soul, but it belongs anywhere.” Some buyers recognise it for a sari instantly, others see a dress first and discover the story after. Either way, they’re hooked.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene wore a custom denim drape crafted by designer Mayyur Girotra. (MAYYUR GIROTRA)

The sari that sprung from jeans

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mayyur Girotra’s denim drape

When Madhuri Dixit-Nene’s team approached Mayyur Girotra earlier this year, the brief was specific: A denim sari, easy enough to move in, for a promo event for her film. The self-taught designer had worked with denim before, putting rich Indian embroidery on blazers, turning jeans into formal trousers, giving kurtas a tough edge.

But six yards of denim? Pleating, tucking, wrapping and draping? Girotra knew his sari had to look chic, not costumey. “We don’t do a lot of stitched saris, but we made one for her so it was easy to wear,” he says. Worked into the lightweight pre-pleated cloth was appliqué and embroidery, which set off vibrant colour pops against the blue. The blouse was silk tissue, with denim worked into the zardozi on the sleeves, front and back. “It was less embroidery, more styling,” Girotra says.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Still, it took three weeks. “The needle works much more slowly on denim than regular fabric,” the designer says. He kept a constant eye on his studio’s signature metallic threadwork and knotting techniques.

“Madhuri loved the sari,” he says. “It fit her well. She was comfortable.” Images of his creation dominated fashion posts and Reels for weeks. Fashion influencers tried recreating the design, but the needles gave way. Girotra’s version works because it’s more than a mash-up – it’s a garment that works all on its own. “We love experimenting,” he says. “It keeps me excited as a designer.”

Shivan & Narresh’s skeinwork uses lightweight fabric that holds its form and still looks elegant. (SHIVAN & NARRESH)

The sari to get up and dance in

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shivan & Narresh’s skeinwork drape

The designer label rocks holidaywear. They wanted to bring that same ease into occasion-wear without losing out on drama. The goal: An “iron-free, lightweight fabric that takes the sari shape, holds its form and still looks elegant”. They also wanted to create saris for Gen Z and younger Millennials, for whom functionality matters as much as how elaborate a garment looks.

It led them to skeinwork, a technique in which resin pellets are individually hand-folded into three-dimensional forms and applied onto fabric as water-resistant embellishment. Unlike conventional embroidery, this builds dimension onto the garment rather than sitting flat against it.

On a tulle and stretch-silk-satin sari, skeinwork is one-third of the weight of a comparably embellished piece. So, pleats and drapes flow lighter than usual. The designers made their sari pre-stitched, pre-pleated, putting beaded celestial details on the lehenga, and embellishing the trail with 3D flowers. The micro-bustier blouse, in Italian jersey and sheer silk, was embellished with tiny glass beads. Oh, the sari also had pockets for a phone and sunscreen, making it easier for the wearer to head from ceremonies to after-parties “where all you want to do is dance.”

It took a few months of developing, sampling and refining to get there. “We’ve not meddled with its drape,” the designers say in a joint statement. “We wanted it to retain the fluidity, movement and expressive spirit that makes a sari so timeless. The idea was to make it effortless without ever making it ordinary.”

Saaksha & Kinni’s micropleat dress has the fluidity of a sari, minus the bulk. (SAAKSHA & KINNI)

The sari that’s all about the pleats

Saaksha & Kinni’s micropleat dress

“We weren’t trying to fix the sari,” says Saaksha Bhat, one half of the designer team. “Because, in many ways, it doesn’t need fixing.” What it needs, they knew, was a confident, comfortable new shape, a way to give the soft fabric of the garment an “almost architectural” structure.

The designers looked to micropleats – tiny, permanent, heat-set folds – to build a dress that had the fluidity, but not the bulk of the sari. But micro-pleating at this precision is unforgiving. Small changes in proportion change how the garment falls on the body. Some early versions looked striking on a mannequin but lost their movement entirely once worn. It took weeks of sampling, trials, adjusting pleats on cotton and silk to figure out what worked. The designers gave the dress drawstrings along the side, to make the length adjustable. It was bare across one shoulder, and was finished with handmade fabric tassels.

The one thing Bhat wouldn’t touch was the drape itself. “The sari has a very particular relationship with the body. It follows it, moves with it, creates a sense of sensuality without necessarily revealing everything.” If the garment stopped giving that vibe, she knew they’d gone too far.

Most customers, and people who see the garment on the body, have a two-step reaction: Recognition, and a second look when the silhouette doesn’t match what they expected. This is exactly the point. “The future of Indian fashion isn’t about choosing between heritage and modernity,” she says. “It’s about allowing the two to exist together in unexpected ways.”

From HT Brunch, November 07, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch