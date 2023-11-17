Electro-anime therapy: Tarana Marwah blends art and audio to heal

When you binge-watch dramas, it probably makes Tarana Marwah very happy. The 29-year-old composer has contributed to the soundtracks of Made in Heaven (2019, 2023), Dahaad (2023), Modern Love (2022) and Bombay Begums (2021). Musician Tarana Marwah says art and anime helped her survive her formative years.

Accompanying the seven tracks on The Fall is a 30-page graphic novel, featuring Kiane, a rogue alien who crash lands on Earth. (instagram/@komorebi.music)

The album touches on themes such as self-destructive patterns, and a fall that is brought on at the height of achievement. “Reconnecting with my inner child as an adult is at the core,” Marwah says. “I wanted to give the music some context and tell a story through Kiane. Escaping into art and culture helped me survive my formative years. I sometimes see her as some version of me.”

Easy Wanderlings are among the many collabs featured in The Fall.

With music and art, she’d also found a way to escape and express the anguish she couldn’t confront. “Anime is a gorgeous medium, so fantastical and larger than life,” she says. It’s what inspired her stage name. Komorebi is the Japanese word for sunlight filtering through the trees.

Sahil Vasudeva features in The Fall.

SIGHT AND SOUND

Dhruv Visvanath has contributed to The Fall.

Art and music collabs have been common in the West. The Beatles got MAD Magazine’s Bill Morrison to adapt Yellow Submarine into a graphic novel for its 50th anniversary. In 2011, Amanda Palmer of The Dresden Dolls released two hard-cover comics titled Evelyn Evelyn to accompany her collaborative album with Jason Webley.

