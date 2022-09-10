Fashion: Very Peri nice

Wondering why this certain shade of violet with a pinkish red undertone is suddenly making an appearance in everything from lingerie to accessories and shoes? (We’re looking at you, Birkenstocks).

“Very Peri is an extremely optimistic shade and that’s what makes it popular—it’s a bright and cheerful mix of a surreal ultraviolet and an undertone of pink,” explains fashion and costume designer Nachiket Barve.

The Pantone Instagram post describes it as: ‘Very Peri, a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red. A new Pantone color whose dynamic novel presence encourages personal inventiveness and creativity. Very Peri, the happiest and warmest of all the blue hues, introduces an empowering mix of newness.’

According to celebrity stylist, Rishi Raj, “As we charge ahead post the bleakness of the last couple of years, this shade that’s a blend of violet and red and blue, symbolises magic, spirituality and a hope for miracles, but in a more contemporary scenario.”

Speaking of the hype around Pantone colours of the year, he clarifies that, “The Pantone colours typically are the forecast of the colour trend of the year but also reflect the general mood of the society and economy at the time.”

Here’s how you can work this happy hue!

Marry fun with functionality

This shade suits anybody irrespective of gender, colour, shape or size; Crop top and shorts by Freakins; Pants by Kanika Goyal; Shoes by Aldo; Shades by Rosvin Bugs; Jacket by Kanika Goyal Label (Vidushi Gupta)

Where to wear it?

“Wherever you need to be active and happy—a brunch with friends, a date in the park, or even when hanging out by yourself sipping a cuppa,” says stylist Rishi Raj.

How to pair it?

“Wearing multiple shades of the same colour creates interest in a minimalistic way. Break the monotony with a busy print and generate more visual intrigue,” he recommends.

Rishi Raj

Who does it suit?

“The beauty of Very Peri is that it is so eye-catching and unusual that the person wearing it becomes immediately the centre of attention, in a good way. So, it suits absolutely anybody, irrespective of gender, colour, shape or size. But if you are somebody who’d rather not draw attention to themselves, then it is not your colour,” says Rishi.

Styling tip

Wear splashy prints wherever you want the viewer’s gaze to keep coming back. It’s a great way of taking the focus off of areas you want to hide, and towards areas that you want to highlight.

Official experiments

This makes for a great daytime look and is a cool, bold colour, fit for people ready to experiment; Cropped jacket by Priyanca Khanna; Jacket by Only; Jeans by Freakins; Cap by Myaraa by Namrata Lodha; Shoes by Aldo (Vidushi Gupta)

Where to wear it?

“This makes for a great daytime look and you can wear it to your office to exude a trendy-meets happy vibe. It’s a cool, bold colour, fit for people ready to experiment,” says designer Dolly J.

How to pair it?

“Vibrant shades like pink, green, orange, yellow pair quite well and effortlessly with it” she recommends.

Dolly J

Who does it suit?

“This cool Very Peri look encourages people to be creative and invent statement looks that enhance one’s personality, as it pairs well with very different shades,” says Dolly.

Styling tip

For office, wear something in white or beige for a more subtle look. You can even layer it over a white shirt or trousers, or wear a Very Peri crop top atop white shirt.

One for the homebody

Team it with vibrant hues like orange, pink, green and yellow to create fun, trendy looks; Jumpsuit by Freakins; Corset by Lea Clothing; Shoes by Charles & Keith; Shades by Rosvin Bugs (Vidushi Gupta)

Where to wear it?

“Being an athleisure look, it looks quite cool and can work well as a work-from-home look as well as for running errands,” says designer Dolly J.

How to pair it?

“Team it with vibrant hues like pink, green, orange and yellow to create fun, trendy looks,” she adds.

Who does it suit?

“It suits everybody depending on how you are wearing it,” Dolly says.

Styling tip

Keep accessories minimal and pair with a cool pair of neutral-hued sneakers or a smartwatch.

Boardrooms to brunches

The colour pairs well with both subtly neutral accessories and neons and statement pieces; Jacket by Priyanca Khanna;Dress by Only; Bag and shoes by Aldo; Shades by Rosvin Bugs (Vidushi Gupta)

Where to wear it?

“This looks works very well across a spectrum of occasions. Carry it from a formal office setting over to a night out, or even a brunch,” says celebrity costume designer Nachiket Barve.

How to pair it?

“It pairs well with both subtly neutral accessories in shades of dusty pink and nude as well as the OTT fantastical neons and statement pieces,” he suggests.

Nachiket Barve

Who does it suit?

“It works on most people. However, wear it only if you feel it’s inherently you and not that the trend is wearing you,” cautions Nachiket.

Styling tip

Be authentic. Be you!

Be a colour rebel

Tall, lean angular body types do justice to such a silhouette since it hangs from the shoulders; Cropped jacket by Mellow Drama; Dress by KH House of Khaddar; Bag and shoes by Charles & Keith; Earrings by Soulful by Percy Visaria (Vidushi Gupta)

Where to wear it?

“Any creative workspace! And, if you’re ready to shake up the system a bit, wear it to your next big corporate presentation. Everyone will definitely sit up and take notice,” says Rishi Raj.

How to pair it?

“If the length is a bit uncomfortable for your workplace, add a pleated skirt with pockets,” he says.

Who does it suit?

“Tall, lean, angular body types do justice to such a silhouette since it hangs from the shoulders. But if you like showing off your curves and need to create the right proportions for it, this silhouette is not for you,” cautions Rishi.

A styling tip

A pair of similar-hued cigarette pants will help style this up even more.

Beat the blues

This can be a statement piece in your travel wardrobe; Dress by Shruti Sancheti; Pants by Yaavi; Boots by Kazo (Vidushi Gupta)

Where to wear it?

“To boho-themed parties or events. Also, this can be a statement piece in one’s travel wardrobe, especially resort wear,” says designer Swatee Singh.

How to pair it?

“The look works great with denims and boots and can look stunning as a dress with a camisole dress underneath, or even as a bodysuit under a tulle skirt,” she recommends.

Swatee Singh

Who does it suit?

“This silhouette looks fun for all body types and age groups. Anyone who feels comfortable in it and enjoys it must wear it,” Swatee says.

A styling tip

Keep accessories minimal to let the strong statement silhouette and colour of this piece speak. Style it as a dress with a mini sling bag or heels in metallic or another pop colour like green or red.

From HT Brunch, September 10, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON